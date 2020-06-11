NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace just misses T10 in "biggest race of my career"

shares
comments
Bubba Wallace just misses T10 in "biggest race of my career"
By:
Jun 11, 2020, 1:49 PM

Bubba Wallace has received a lot of off-track attention in recent weeks but Wednesday night he was able to enjoy one of his best runs in what he called “probably the biggest race of my career.”

Wallace, the only fulltime African American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, was driving a No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet at Martinsville adorned with livery highlighting the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

Earlier in the day, NASCAR announced it would prohibit the display of the Confederate flag at all NASCAR races and properties – something Wallace called for Monday night in an appearance on CNN.

Read Also:

What Wallace was most looking for Wednesday night, however, was a strong on-track performance – and he got it.

Once again, Wallace got off to a fast start and this time, even though he had to overcome some adversity on pit road, he ended up with a solid 11th-place finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

It’s the third-best finish Wallace has mustered this season and his best finish in the Cup Series at Martinsville, a track where he earned his first Truck Series win in 2013.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro, Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing Ford Roman

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro, Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing Ford Roman

Photo by: NASCAR Media

“Our left-front tire wasn’t getting-off the ground completely, so we had to do three pumps (on the jack during stops). That was unfortunate, but man, our car was so good,” he said.

“Our car was so good on the long runs, so we definitely did not need those cautions towards the end of the race. All-in-all, great job to come here and execute with no practice at my favorite track.”

For the first time in his Cup career, Wallace finished in the top-10 in both stages of the race, collecting important points toward his season total.

“I’ll tell you what was badass, racing with seven-time (champion) there at the end, Jimmie Johnson,” Wallace said. “You think Jimmie Johnson’s won so many times here (nine), and we’re running him down.

“That’s hats off to my guys, so good job fellas.”

Through 11 races so far this season, Wallace is ranked 20th in the series standings with a pair of top-10 finishes.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro and a Nascar official

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro and a Nascar official

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Next article
Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty, wins at Martinsville

Previous article

Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty, wins at Martinsville
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville
Drivers Bubba Wallace
Teams Richard Petty Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

