Subscribe
Previous / Kevin Harvick: NASCAR drivers’ code is “not what it used to be”
NASCAR Cup Testing report

Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track

Chase Briscoe welcomed the opportunity for additional track time this week as he and his Stewart-Haas Racing team try to bounce back from a tough start to the 2023 NASCAR Cup season.

Jim Utter
By:
Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track
Listen to this article

Briscoe, in his No. 14 Ford, rookie Ty Gibbs in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, and Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet participated Tuesday in a Goodyear tire test at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The test, which concludes Wednesday, was held to test various tire combinations in preparation for the May 28 Coca-Cola 600 on the 1.5-mile oval.

While last year’s 600 featured two overtimes, 18 cautions and lasted well over five hours, it was considered one of the most entertaining races of the 2023 with the Cup Series’ Next Gen car.

Briscoe, who finished fourth in last year’s 600, hopes the extra opportunity to test can help change his team’s fortunes this season.

“It’s super important in today’s landscape of NASCAR with no testing and not very much practice. Anytime you can get in a car and have data on your car, it’s a huge benefit,” he said. “For us, it’s been a little bit of a struggle to start the season.

“We’ve been kind of scratching our head on a couple of things, so it’s nice to come out here today and kind of go through some things and get back to where we were.

“This place is one of the hardest places to tire test because it’s always changing. In May, the temperatures are going to be way different – the track is going to age even more by then – but getting laps is always a big deal.”

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Goodyear test at Charlotte

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Goodyear test at Charlotte

Photo by: CMS/HHP

Briscoe said he felt last year’s 600 was one of his best opportunities to pick up a win on an intermediate track.

“It was one I feel like we kind of let slip away. I feel like this was one of our stronger races last year, so it would be kind of nice to have that again,” he said. “We definitely want to get a Coca-Cola 600.

“It’s one of the crown jewels, so you want to win that race. I know last year, that’s the one race that still kind of eats me up. Hopefully we can get some redemption this year.”

So far this season, Briscoe has one top-10 finish – seventh at Phoenix – and is mired in 24th in the series standings after six races.

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Goodyear test at Charlotte

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Goodyear test at Charlotte

Photo by: CMS/HHP

“We’ve had races where we’ve just been off, some where we’ve got a car that is good, but we get too far behind to start and can’t make up ground. Then, we’ve just had some races where we get caught up in someone else’s problem,” Briscoe said.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s nothing we haven’t dealt with before. There are always ups and downs in this sport and, in the end, it comes down to who is able to keep pushing forward to find a way

to be better. I know we’ve got the team that can do that, so we’ll keep working hard and hopefully it turns around for us soon.”

shares
comments

Kevin Harvick: NASCAR drivers’ code is “not what it used to be”
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed"

Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed"

NASCAR Cup
Austin

Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed" Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed"

Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA

Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA

NASCAR Cup
Austin

Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 April weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 April weekend?

Misc General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 April weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 April weekend?

M-Sport: No immediate plans to expand 2023 WRC Rally1 entries

M-Sport: No immediate plans to expand 2023 WRC Rally1 entries

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

M-Sport: No immediate plans to expand 2023 WRC Rally1 entries M-Sport: No immediate plans to expand 2023 WRC Rally1 entries

Williams: Second-most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise"

Williams: Second-most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise"

F1 Formula 1

Williams: Second-most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise" Williams: Second-most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise"

Bagnaia: Grand prix lengths need reducing at some tracks due to MotoGP sprints

Bagnaia: Grand prix lengths need reducing at some tracks due to MotoGP sprints

MGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: Grand prix lengths need reducing at some tracks due to MotoGP sprints Bagnaia: Grand prix lengths need reducing at some tracks due to MotoGP sprints

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.