NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Brendan Gaughan hitting the road after bout with COVID-19

shares
comments
Brendan Gaughan hitting the road after bout with COVID-19
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 7:18 PM

Brendan Gaughan isn’t wasting any time getting back on track after a bout with COVID-19, even adding a race to his original four-race “retirement” schedule.

Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro South Point
Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro South Point
Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro South Point
Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Beard Motorsports/South Point
Brendan Gaughan, Beard Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Beard Motorsports/South Point

Gaughan, 45, entered this season planning to step away from NASCAR competition after running the Cup Series’ four superspeedway races at Daytona and Talladega in 2020 with Beard Motorsports.

His summer break was disrupted in July when Gaughan tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced mild symptoms, which required him to complete a quarantine period.

Also during that time, NASCAR decided to add a race to the Cup schedule on the Daytona International Speedway road course to replace one it dropped at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International due to the pandemic.

With Gaughan’s road-racing background, Beard Motorsports decided to add the race to its schedule and the team will compete in Sunday’s Go Bowling 235. Gaughan has since received two negative covid test results and has been medically cleared to compete.

“I feel fantastic. I’m finally out of the house. The toughest part of the whole ordeal was the mental aspect,” Gaughan said. “I truly feel for people who struggle with depression and have to deal with COVID-19, because this thing is tough. You literally get stuck in a location by yourself.

“Fortunately for me, I had my puppy. I missed my two children tremendously. But it’s amazing now because we live in the age of the “Jetsons” that we can pick up a phone and look at their faces.”

Of the 10 Cup drivers in Sunday’s field who have competed in a race on the Daytona road course only Gaughan has actually come away with a victory.

He co-drove a Porsche GT3 with fellow pilots Andy Lally, Spencer Pumpelly, Wolf Henzler and Steven Bertheau to a class victory in the 2011 Rolex 24 at Daytona. It was Gaughan’s first race on the course and in the event and he and his teammates beat the second-place team by a full lap.

“What happened is that as soon as it got added to the schedule immediately my mind went, ‘Wow, I would love to race the Daytona road course.’ There’s very few of us Cup drivers that have experience on that race course,” Gaughan said.

“And with no practice and no qualifying, that gives about 10 of us a very large advantage over the field. So, I was immediately enticed by it.”

Adding the Daytona RC

A Chevrolet Camaro from Richard Childress Racing was delivered to Beard Motorsports a few weeks ago and little Beard Motorsports suddenly expanded with a road-course car next to its superspeedway car.

With cars constructed by RCR and powered by ECR engines, Beard Motorsports has three top-10 finishes, the most recent of which came in the season-opening Daytona 500 when Gaughan finished seventh.

“What people don’t realize in the stock-car world is I’ve been racing since 1991. I grew up racing and teaching sports-car racing. That’s what I grew up doing originally before I came to NASCAR,” Gaughan said.

“So, when I came to NASCAR, I was really bummed when they took the road courses out of the Truck Series. I was all excited to go road-course racing. So when I finally got to the Xfinity Series and got to go road-course racing in Cup, I was all excited.”

Starting from the rear

Unfortunately, because Beard Motorsports only has two starts so far this season, Gaughan will start in the rear of the field. He knows the road to the front won’t be easy.

“Experience is going to be key, especially early. Knowing the people I’m racing around and knowing I’m going to have to come from 40th – that’s the bad news for the No. 62,” he said.

“I’m going to have to come from the back, so I’m going to have to work my way around a lot of people that may have a negative attitude or maybe do struggle with road racing. So, I’m going to have to be careful.

“No need to do some damage early because that will make for a long day. I’ve got to be careful, pick and choose my spots, but get as much as I can early because that’s when we are bunched up the most.”

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor

Previous article

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Brendan Gaughan
Teams Beard Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report
1h

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996

Grosjean “changed three pairs of underwear” on rapid day in Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Grosjean “changed three pairs of underwear” on rapid day in Spain

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe

Norris: Hardest tyres felt like "garbage" during practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Norris: Hardest tyres felt like "garbage" during practice

Renault pushing for Racing Point to lose all F1 points
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault pushing for Racing Point to lose all F1 points

Latest news

Brendan Gaughan hitting the road after bout with COVID-19
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
55m

Brendan Gaughan hitting the road after bout with COVID-19

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor

Bubba Wallace remains "ready to tackle anything"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Bubba Wallace remains "ready to tackle anything"

Christopher Bell briefly found his NASCAR future "very scary"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Christopher Bell briefly found his NASCAR future "very scary"

Trending

1
IndyCar

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996

1h
2
Formula 1

Grosjean “changed three pairs of underwear” on rapid day in Spain

1h
3
Formula 1

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy

4
IndyCar

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

5
Formula 1

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Brendan Gaughan hitting the road after bout with COVID-19
NAS

Brendan Gaughan hitting the road after bout with COVID-19

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor
NAS

Bubba Wallace, RPM secure DoorDash as new primary sponsor

Bubba Wallace remains "ready to tackle anything"
NAS

Bubba Wallace remains "ready to tackle anything"

Christopher Bell briefly found his NASCAR future "very scary"
NAS

Christopher Bell briefly found his NASCAR future "very scary"

Elliott's approach to Daytona road course: "Learn and learn fast"
NAS

Elliott's approach to Daytona road course: "Learn and learn fast"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.