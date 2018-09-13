Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR / Breaking news

Brendan Gaughan goes back to his roots in K&N Pro Series

shares
comments
Brendan Gaughan goes back to his roots in K&N Pro Series
By: Tim Southers
Sep 13, 2018, 3:45 PM

Veteran driver Brendan Gaughan will compete Thursday night in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race on the dirt track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Brendan Gaughan, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro South Point Hotel & Casino
Brendan Gaughan, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro South Point Hotel & Casino
Brendan Gaughan, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro South Point Hotel & Casino

Gaughan will compete with Bill McAnally Racing, which will field five entries for the race with Xfinity Series driver Christopher Bell along with current K&N regulars Derek Kraus, Cole Rouse, and Hailie Deegan.

Bell competed with BMR in two K&N West events in 2015. Gaughan, a Las Vegas native, won back-to-back K&N West championships with the Bill McAnally-led team in 2000 and 2001.

“All of our guys from those years have decided they’re going to come back,” said Gaughan, who will be driving the No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino Toyota. “We’re bringing all the old guys back. It’s going to be fun.”

His team will be led by returning crew chief Shane Wilson, who worked with Gaughan in multiple divisions in NASCAR at regional and national levels.

“We’re very excited about reuniting with Brendan and the other members of the championship team for the dirt race at Las Vegas,” McAnally said. “We experienced a lot of success with that group and had a lot of fun, too. A lot of long-term friendships developed along the way. It will be great to get back together and see everyone.”

After winning his two titles in what was then known as the NASCAR Winston West Series, Gaughan graduated to the Camping World Truck Series, where he won the rookie of the year honors in 2002. He followed that up by contending for the series championship in 2003 and being named most popular driver.

Gaughan went on to race a full schedule in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2004, before settling back into the Truck Series and eventually the Xfinity Series – where he went to Victory Lane on two occasions. This year, he stepped back from racing full-time and now competes in select events.

Along with his two championships in K&N Pro Series West, Gaughan accumulated eight wins, six poles, 24 top-five, and 30 top-10 finishes in 46 series starts.

The K&N West series last raced on a dirt track at Ascot Park in Gardena, Calif., in 1979.

Next NASCAR article
Alonso admits Daytona 500 has "appeal"

Previous article

Alonso admits Daytona 500 has "appeal"

Next article

Sheldon Creed holds off Deegan in K&N West dirt race at Las Vegas

Sheldon Creed holds off Deegan in K&N West dirt race at Las Vegas
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Brendan Gaughan
Teams Team BMR
Author Tim Southers
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Go Figure: NASCAR - Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway 01:09
NASCAR

Go Figure: NASCAR - Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway

Go Figure: NASCAR - South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway 01:09
NASCAR

Go Figure: NASCAR - South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

News in depth
Hailie Deegan says first NASCAR win is
NASCAR

Hailie Deegan says first NASCAR win is "best day of my life"

Game review: Hands-on impressions of NASCAR Heat 3
eSports

Game review: Hands-on impressions of NASCAR Heat 3

NASCAR Roundtable: The Roval's impact on the playoffs
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Roundtable: The Roval's impact on the playoffs

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.