Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Brad Keselowski spotter Coleman Pressley works hard from above

shares
comments
Brad Keselowski spotter Coleman Pressley works hard from above
By:
57m ago

Drivers aren’t the only ones having to adjust and work hard racing with the new rules package being used this season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire and Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Pennzoil
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang wins
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil and Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil, Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry DeWalt and Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang celebrates his win
Winner Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

Coleman Pressley moved over to spot for Brad Keselowski this season and the duo have adjusted to one another quickly on the track, with Keselowski earning a win and runner-up finish in the past two races.

Pressley says spotters have had to adjust in how they spot for their drivers on intermediate tracks this season.

“You really have to be on your game spotting in these races now,” said Pressley. “The best example I can probably say is spotting with the new rules package is like spotting a mixture of the truck race and the superspeedway races.”

Pressley spotted for A.J. Allmendinger until this season when he moved over to spot for the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion and scored his first Cup Series win as a spotter with Keselowski last weekend in Atlanta and was one spot away from doing it again last Sunday.

How he spots has also changed this season with his new driver.

“With the new rules package you have to be really precise with the driver in sharing information,” said Pressley. “I have to feed much more accurate information to Brad during the race. In the past you could have maybe said one car length clear but now you have to be more detailed and share detailed information down to quarter panel or bumper to help your driver.

“Spotting has always been something you have to be focused on every lap and now you have to be even more focused. Spotting has become definitely more mental now because you have to be thinking about everything you help your driver with during the race.”

From the editor, also read:

While the restarts have looked like four-side racing at the superspeedways of Talladega and Daytona, the third-generation racer feels spotters have to think more about how to help their driver keep his momentum or try new things to make a pass.

“Near the end of the second stage on Sunday we had no pressure from behind so Brad asked about a few things and decided to try some things and found something that helped him on the track,” Pressley said.

“We were able to use some of what we learned to help us later in the race and that is what we have to do now sometimes with the new package.”

Pressley added that while deals with other spotters are often made at superspeedway races, communication with his fellow spotters to efficiently work lapped traffic is going to be a high priority at other tracks this season.

“You really have to work with lapped cars so they don’t impede your progress on the track,” he added.

Restarts have also become much more important and deciding which lane to take if you’re the leader has also changed.

“It used to be where you picked the lane that might offer the most momentum,” Pressley said. “Now, though, you might have to look who will be behind you to help give you a push and that might be more important than the lane you pick.

“Spotting and how we as spotters work the race is going to evolve this season much like the driving on the track.”

Next article
With new tire and aero rules at Phoenix, Goodyear offers warning

Previous article

With new tire and aero rules at Phoenix, Goodyear offers warning
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Brad Keselowski
Teams Team Penske
Author Tim Southers

Red zone: trending stories

Tech chief Paddy Lowe takes ‘leave’ from Williams F1 team
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tech chief Paddy Lowe takes ‘leave’ from Williams F1 team

4h ago
Why Renault’s bold F1 engine claims are hard to believe Article
Formula 1

Why Renault’s bold F1 engine claims are hard to believe

NASCAR Champion’s Week to move to Nashville for 2019 Article
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Champion’s Week to move to Nashville for 2019

Latest videos
Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Mar 4, 2019
Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Feb 27, 2019

News in depth
Brad Keselowski spotter Coleman Pressley works hard from above
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski spotter Coleman Pressley works hard from above

With new tire and aero rules at Phoenix, Goodyear offers warning
NASCAR Cup

With new tire and aero rules at Phoenix, Goodyear offers warning

Promoted: How PFC Brakes set NASCAR standards
NASCAR Cup

Promoted: How PFC Brakes set NASCAR standards

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.