NASCAR Cup / Phoenix / Breaking news

With new tire and aero rules at Phoenix, Goodyear offers warning

By:
20m ago

With the debut of some new aero rules and tire selections this weekend at Phoenix comes a warning from Goodyear officials to teams about tire pressures.

Greg Stucker, Goodyear
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Busch Light and #9: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion Ford and Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro U.S. Air Force
#1: Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cessna and Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Cat Global Mining
Greg Stucker, Goodyear
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's

The Cup Series’ higher downforce and higher horsepower aero rules will debut at ISM Raceway near Phoenix this weekend, the first time this year this particular combination will see on-track action.

That combination will result in higher speeds and increased tire loading, making the use of the proper level of air pressure an important factor in arriving at car set-ups.

“When we tested on this package at Phoenix last fall, teams were considerably faster than we’ve seen in recent years,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “With the extra downforce versus the 2018 rules package, much of that speed comes through the corners, which generates higher loading on the tires.

“Teams will need to be mindful of our recommended air pressures as they develop their set-ups to optimize grip. Running below our minimums can cause the sidewall of the tire to flex more and over-deflect, generating more heat, higher wear and fall-off, and even damaging the tire to the point of air loss.

“Finding that balance will be key.”

In addition, Goodyear is bringing new left and right-side tires for both the Cup and Xfinity series.

Compared to what Cup and Xfinity teams ran at Phoenix last November, the left-side tire features a construction update that Goodyear will be rolling into many tracks this season, while this right-side tire features a compound change designed to introduce more tire wear and run cooler.

Phoenix is the only track at which these either of these two tire codes are scheduled to be run this season. The tire combination came out of a Goodyear test at Phoenix last October with drivers Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Larson and Paul Menard.

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix
Author Jim Utter

News in depth
