Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
40 days
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
48 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
55 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
62 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
69 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
76 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
83 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
90 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
97 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
103 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
111 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
132 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
139 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
146 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
152 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
160 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
166 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
173 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
181 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
188 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
195 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
202 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
209 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
216 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
223 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bowyer: eSports "built and formed for this very moment"

Bowyer: eSports "built and formed for this very moment"
By:
Mar 27, 2020, 3:57 PM

Clint Bowyer says NASCAR drivers aren’t any different than anyone else during the novel coronavirus outbreak – looking for diversions from the problems and inconveniences caused by the pandemic.

“Just trying to keep the kids sane, trying to keep my wife sane, trying to help her. We’re all in this together. Everybody is doing the same thing. There’s no magic button to push,” Bowyer said Thursday.

“There’s no secret ingredient. We’re quarantined. It does suck. It sucks for everybody, but we’re doing this for a reason, we’re trying to protect one another and trying to keep everybody alive and healthy, and doing what our president and the government asks us to do.

“This is the right step.”

Denny Hamlin, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Denny Hamlin, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Photo by: NASCAR Media

And like everyone else, Bowyer has been looking for something to do since NASCAR postponed all races through May 3.

The start last Sunday of the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series gave many NASCAR drivers the chance to return to competition, at least in the virtual sense.

Bowyer was the in-race reporter for Fox Sports of its broadcast of the first Pro Invitational race, which saw an audience of nearly 1 million viewers on Fox Sports 1 as Denny Hamlin edged Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the victory.

Bowyer will repeat the role again this Sunday as the drivers compete on the virtual Texas Motor Speedway in a 125-lap race at 1 p.m. ET (Fox).

$10,000 eNASCAR Heat Preview Piece

$10,000 eNASCAR Heat Preview Piece

“We’re all longing for something to do and – boom – here comes this iRacing thing right in our lap. It has been there for a long time and it’s almost as if it was built and formed for this very moment,” Bowyer said.

“I cannot wait to get back on the track this Sunday and continue to sell our sport and it’s a different way, it’s a different model, but it’s still racing, it’s still extremely competitive, it’s still exposure beyond belief, it still shows the strength of our fan base. You can’t lose sight of that.

“We had one million viewers on FS1 last week with something that had never even been tried before. Yes, obviously, everybody is at home, it’s a perfect storm, nothing else to do, but it was so big that Fox took the chance again and put it on the big boy station, on network.

“It’s going to be on Fox this weekend and it’s going to be bigger and better than it’s ever been.”

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , Gaming
Drivers Clint Bowyer
Author Jim Utter

