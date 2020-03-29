Timmy Hill snags Pro Invitational win at Texas over Preece

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Timmy Hill snags Pro Invitational win at Texas over Preece

shares
comments
Timmy Hill snags Pro Invitational win at Texas over Preece
By:
Mar 29, 2020, 7:06 PM

With a bump-and-run and later a photo finish, Timmy Hill emerged victorious in the second ever eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series event at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

The 125-lap race got underway with pole-sitter William Byron leading Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the start. It was very clean in the early running until a backstretch pileup involving Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and several others nearly 20 laps in. However, the incident did not bring out a caution.

 

The first true yellow flag flew on Lap 27 for Christopher Bell and Michael McDowell on the frontstretch.

The field dove down pit road for fresh rubber and fuel with Byron winning the race off ahead of Ryan Preece, John-Hunter Nemechek and Timmy Hill.

Kligerman was able to force his way up into second on the restart behind Byron. Earnhardt filed into third until another caution on Lap 39 for Anthony Alfredo in Turn 3.

Homestead winner Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott stayed out during this caution period and led the field to the green for the ensuing restart. Preece took control and led the way for seven laps until Nemechek got around the No. 37 machine. 

Byron then returned to the top spot on Lap 67 and controlled the race for some time during the longest green-flag run of the event.

Running tenth, Earnhardt popped the wall out of Turn 4 and took a trip through the grass before rejoining the race. 

With roughly 45 laps to go, the field started to file down pit road for green-flag pit stops and things did not go smoothly for several drivers. Nemechek spun sideways, as did Labbe trying to get their cars slowed. Byron pitted from the lead on Lap 89 but encountered no issues, coming out with the effective race lead.

The final 20 laps

But it was Earnhardt who took over the actual top spot on track, pushing the run as far as he could before pitting with 19 laps to go.

The caution flew three laps later for Daniel Suarez, who tried to intentionally crash Ty Dillon. He was later parked.

The race went back green with 11 laps to go with Byron leading Hill, but was quickly back under yellow for a crash in the back.

Racing resumed with five laps remaining and Hill took over the lead after putting the bumper to Byron entering Turn 1.

Soon after, contact behind him sent Preece through the grass and several cars spinning on the frontstretch. Byron was now back outside the top-five.

The race went into overtime and became a two-lap shootout. Race officials called for no more yellows, so this would be the final restart of the race.

Hill got away as Smithley and Preece battled over second. On the final lap, Preece was able to make a charge to the inside out of Turn 4 but couldn't quite get there as Hill took the checkered flag.

Preece was second, Smithley third, Cassill fourth and Bowman fifth. Earnhardt Jr., Byron, Nemechek, Larson and Kurt Busch rounded out the top-ten.

 

Hamlin, who won last week's event, finished 24th. 

"That was exciting," Hill told the FOX Sports booth. "I can't believe it. That was such a fun race there. I had to do a little boot scootin boogie here in Texas on Willy B, but glad to pull the victory off."

 

Next article
Jimmie Johnson joins IndyCar Esports race line-up

Previous article

Jimmie Johnson joins IndyCar Esports race line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , Gaming
Drivers Ryan Preece , Timmy Hill
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Martinsville

Martinsville

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Was Brawn's BGP 001 really the defining car of 2009?

3h
2
Gaming

Norris stars in thrilling maiden Veloce Pro Series event

24m
3
Formula 1

Motorsport Heroes: Hakkinen on his darkest day in F1

4
General

The best F1 films to help get you through lockdown

5
Formula 1

Epic fails: When F1 title defences go wrong

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Timmy Hill snags Pro Invitational win at Texas over Preece
NAS

Timmy Hill snags Pro Invitational win at Texas over Preece

Jimmie Johnson joins IndyCar Esports race line-up
eSpt

Jimmie Johnson joins IndyCar Esports race line-up

Bowyer: Esports "built and formed for this very moment"
NAS

Bowyer: Esports "built and formed for this very moment"

The other side of Alex Bowman: 'Winning the party'
NAS

The other side of Alex Bowman: 'Winning the party'

NASCAR will need to be 'open-minded' in re-doing schedule
NAS

NASCAR will need to be 'open-minded' in re-doing schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.