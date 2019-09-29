NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II / Breaking news

Bowman escapes playoff elimination, but not unscathed

shares
comments
Bowman escapes playoff elimination, but not unscathed
By:
Sep 29, 2019, 11:31 PM

Alex Bowman had quite the eventful race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, starting with a spin and ending with a bottle of water to the face.

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide Retirement Plans
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide Retirement Plans
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Nationwide Retirement Plans
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro LeithCars.com
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro LeithCars.com
Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro LeithCars.com

Bowman was set to start Sunday's race from the outside of the front row, but a crash in final practice forced him to the rear of the field. 

That one mistake set up a chaotic day for the Hendrick Motorsports driver and it didn't take long for trouble to find him. Bowman spun entering the backstretch chicane on the opening lap, putting him further back.

On Lap 24, he spun again in a multi-car incident entering Turn 1 on a restart. Not 20 laps after that, he got into it with Bubba Wallace and turned the driver of the No. 43 exiting the backstretch chicane. 

 

Bowman's hopes of advancing into the second round of the 2019 playoffs appeared to be in great peril after the tumultuous opening stage. He also failed to score a single stage point as he battled to regain track position.

But with fresh tires he received on a Lap 90 pit stop, Bowman was able to make some serious headway as chaos ensued around him. He drove his way back into contention and restarted sixth with six laps to go. He quickly fought his way through the frontrunners and into the second position.

Despite the impressive charge, he remained one point away from advancing into the Round of 12. It wasn't until Ryan Newman missed the backstretch chicane that he found himself above the cut line, narrowly escaping elimination after an eventful race.

After the race, an exhausted and dehydrated Bowman sat beside his car and received medical attention. It was then Wallace approached him and appeared to throw water into his face before storming off.

 

After being released from the infield care center, Bowman told NBCSN: "I was really sick Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Felt a little better today but just really behind on being hydrated and just kind of exhausted. Was tired, everything was real tingly, so not a great feeling inside of a race car. Got some fluids and definitely feeling better. We'll be good to go at Dover." 

Of the incident with Wallace, their contact on the backstretch was preceded by some hand gestures that Bowman was not too pleased with.

"I don't know if he was mad about the first lap or what but obviously that was just a mistake," he explained. "I got flipped off for every single straightaway on the entire race track for three laps and I got flipped off by him for three or four laps in a row at Richmond, so I'm just over it. 

"I gotta stand up for myself at some point, right? Probably wouldn't have gotten wrecked if he had his finger back in the car."

Read Also:

Next article
Chase Elliott wrecks, then wins wild race at Charlotte Roval

Previous article

Chase Elliott wrecks, then wins wild race at Charlotte Roval
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte II
Drivers Alex Bowman , Darrell Wallace Jr.
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Charlotte II

Charlotte II

27 Sep - 29 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 27 Sep
12:05
12:05
Qualifying Fri 27 Sep
16:40
16:40
Second Practice Sat 28 Sep
11:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 28 Sep
14:00
14:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
14:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto details Ferrari's pre-Russian GP "deal"

2
Formula 1

Vettel believes he honoured Ferrari pre-race agreement

3
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott wrecks, then wins wild race at Charlotte Roval

1h
4
Formula 1

Team radio in full: Ferrari’s Sochi team orders controversy

5
Formula 1

Sainz: All midfield drivers frustrated by F1 not airing battles

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Bowman escapes playoff elimination, but not unscathed
NAS

Bowman escapes playoff elimination, but not unscathed

Chase Elliott wrecks, then wins wild race at Charlotte Roval
NAS

Chase Elliott wrecks, then wins wild race at Charlotte Roval

Chase Elliott wins Stage 2 at the Charlotte Roval
NAS

Chase Elliott wins Stage 2 at the Charlotte Roval

Caution for late wreck hands Kyle Larson Stage 1 win at Roval
NAS

Caution for late wreck hands Kyle Larson Stage 1 win at Roval

Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman
NAS

Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.