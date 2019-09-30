NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II / Breaking news

Ryan Newman: “We’re not done, we’re just out at this point"

Ryan Newman: “We’re not done, we’re just out at this point"
By:
Sep 30, 2019, 12:15 AM

Ryan Newman kept taking hits in Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval but his playoff hopes kept bouncing back.

Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Performance Plus
Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Oscar Mayer Bacon
Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Performance Plus
Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Performance Plus Motor Oil

But he ended up with one obstacle too many.

Newman was running 15th in the final laps of Sunday’s Bank of America 400 while Alex Bowman was second. If the gap held between those two drivers, Newman would squeak into the final transfer spot in the Cup Series playoffs.

But entering the backstretch chicane on Lap 108 of 109, Newman failed to successfully navigate it, which forced NASCAR to call him for a penalty. 

“We had a little miscommunication. I missed the curbs down there in the chicane and I was under the impression that I had to do a stop-and-go over there, but then they told me I had to do a pass-through, I guess because I didn’t get it that lap,” Newman said.

“So, I zigged and zagged and I guess got (Daniel Suarez) turned around or whatever. It wasn’t anything intentional by any means, but whether he thought it was or didn’t I didn’t really care.”

When Newman didn’t do the standard stop-and-go penalty before the end of the race, he was assessed a 30-second time penalty afterwards, which left him in 24th and one of the four drivers who failed to advance to the Round 12.

“We just didn’t have it. I screwed up several times. We didn’t have a great race car, struggled all weekend, didn’t qualify good, just nothing went our way, but that’s racing and those other guys did a better job,” Newman said.

“Obviously, the Hendrick guys had a great road course package and we didn’t and we just didn’t do a good enough job, period.”

Newman said a lot of his mistakes in Sunday’s race may have come from “trying too hard.”

“We did not have the race car and that’s what I had to do. I felt like we were in a position at one point and then just kept trying too hard trying to keep (Aric Almirola) behind us and missed the curbs. That was unfortunate,” he said.

“We came in at a big deficiency and finished (16) points out or whatever it was, but, no matter what, we’re still going to fight for fifth. I’m proud of everybody at Roush Fenway for the fight and the opportunity that they’ve given me.

“We’re not done, we’re just out at this point.”

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte II
Drivers Ryan Newman
Teams Roush Fenway Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

Charlotte II

Charlotte II

27 Sep - 29 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 27 Sep
12:05
12:05
Qualifying Fri 27 Sep
16:40
16:40
Second Practice Sat 28 Sep
11:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 28 Sep
14:00
14:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
14:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

