NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Elliott wrecks, then wins wild race at Charlotte Roval

shares
comments
Chase Elliott wrecks, then wins wild race at Charlotte Roval
By:
Sep 29, 2019, 10:27 PM

At one point, Chase Elliott drove straight into a wall but still ended up in Victory Lane at the Charlotte Roval.

Elliott missed the entrance to Turn 1 on Lap 65 of 109 but came back to hold off Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman to win Sunday’s Bank of America 400 on the Roval course at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After taking the checkered flag, Elliott drove his No. 9 Chevrolet to the spot on the Turn 1 wall where he hit earlier and did a celebratory burnout.

 

"Yeah, Holy Moly! I couldn't believe I did that. I mean that was just so stupid," Elliott said of his wrecking in Turn 1 while leading the race. "I don't know if you could have anything more stupid leading this race than what I did right there.

"Obviously, I was just really pissed off and luckily our car wasn't too bad. Our NAPA Camaro was fast enough to drive back up through there and got the caution at the right time. Just didn't quit. If there was every a lesson to not quit, today was the big answer.

"The biggest thing is we got six more bonus points to continue forward with. The win's awesome - it doesn't get any better than that. There's no feeling like winning one of these races.

"What a great day."

The win is Elliott’s third of the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season and second on a road course this year. He now has six career wins, all in the last two seasons.

Four drivers were eliminated from further playoff contention after the race – Erik Jones, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch.

Kevin Harvick finished third in the race, Clint Bowyer was fourth and Brad Keselowski ended up fifth.

Completing the top-10 were William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Jimmie Johnson and Joey Logano.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, most of the lead-lap cars remained on the track with Elliott the leader. 

On the restart on Lap 55, Elliott was followed by Keselowski, Johnson, Harvick and Truex.

With 50 laps left in the race, Elliott’s lead over Keselowski had grown to 3.6 seconds with Johnson close behind in third. Harvick ran fourth and Truex fifth.

Daniel Hemric wrecked after exiting the backstretch chicane on Lap 61 to bring out a caution. Most of the lead-lap cars remained on the track.

 

On the restart on Lap 65, Elliott remained out front followed by Keselowski, Harvick, Johnson and Truex.

On the restart, Elliot locked up his brakes and drove straight into the Turn 1 tire barrier, which immediately brought out a caution and allowed Harvick to move into the lead.

 

When the race returned to green on Lap 67, Harvick led the way followed by Keselowski, Truex, Johnson and Menard.

Kyle Busch and Larson made contact on the restart, which left Busch with a flat left-front tire and he had to limp around the track and back to pit road.

By Lap 68, Truex had moved into second and began pressuring Harvick for the lead.

Byron got around Keselowski and moved to the third position on Lap 74 just as the pit window opened for drivers to make the final stop for fuel.

Denny Hamlin, Keselowski, Johnson, Daniel Suarez and Matt DiBenedetto were among the first drivers to make green-flag stops.

Harvick and Truex elected to pit on Lap 77, which turned the lead over to Byron. Byron pit on Lap 78, turning the lead back over to Elliott.

Elliott made his final stop on Lap 79, leaving Hemric in the lead ahead of Harvick although Hemric still needed to make one more stop.

Harvick passed Hemric to retake the lead exiting the infield course on Lap 81.

With 25 laps to go, Harvick had built a 6-second lead over Hemric as Truex ran third. Byron was fourth and Austin Dillon fifth.

On Lap 87, Byron moved into the third spot, 10 seconds behind leader Harvick.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun and wrecked through the backstretch chicane on Lap 89 to bring out a caution.

Several teams elected to pit under the caution but Harvick stayed out and remained in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 92. He was followed by Truex, Byron and Elliott.

On Lap 93, Newman, Hamlin and Ryan Preece got together while running through Turn 6, with several cars driving into the infield grass.

 

Harvick continued to lead on the restart on Lap 95, followed by Truex, Bowyer, Byron and Elliott.

Daniel Suarez got spun out in Turn 6 on Lap 96 and could not get re-fired, which brought out another caution. Harvick continued to lead on the restart on Lap 99.

Chris Buescher spun in Turn 8 in an incident that also involved Kurt Busch and Newman to bring out the 10th caution of the race. The race was red-flagged for nearly 10 minutes while the track crews cleaned Turns 7 and 8 of fluid.

Under the red-flag, Kyle Busch drove his No. 18 Toyota to the garage. He was already three laps down and had run over another car’s axle. He already locked into the next round of the playoffs. 

Harvick remained out front on the restart on Lap 104.

Elliott got around Truex in Turn 3 to take the second position. He powered past Harvick entering the frontstretch chicane to retake the lead.

Bowman got around Harvick for the second position on Lap 105.

On Lap 108, Newman missed the backstretch chicane and was forced to serve a stop-and-go penalty, which took him out of contention for a playoff spot.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 109   35
2 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 109 3.016  
3 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 109 4.325 34
4 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 109 6.044 2
5 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 109 6.638 3
6 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 109 7.775 23
7 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 109 8.742 1
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 109 9.440  
9 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 109 9.843  
10 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 109 10.310 4
11 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 109 10.828  
12 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 109 12.109  
13 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 109 12.273 5
14 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 109 12.441  
15 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 109 12.971  
16 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 109 13.980  
17 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 109 18.346  
18 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 109 19.502  
19 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 109 19.655  
20 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 109 20.170  
21 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 109 21.837  
22 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 109 26.180  
23 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 109 27.131  
24 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 109 27.741  
25 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 109 28.084  
26 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 109 28.819  
27 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 109 29.236  
28 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 109 29.685  
29 51 United States J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 109 30.619  
30 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 109 31.043  
31 27 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 109 40.549  
32 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 109 46.637  
33 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 109 46.638 2
34 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 108 37.378  
35 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 108 1 lap  
36 52 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 100 9 laps  
37 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 99 10 laps  
38 53 United States Josh Bilicki  Chevrolet 83 26 laps  
39 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 66 43 laps  
40 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 23 86 laps  

Next article
Chase Elliott wins Stage 2 at the Charlotte Roval

Previous article

Chase Elliott wins Stage 2 at the Charlotte Roval
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Chase Elliott
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Charlotte II

Charlotte II

27 Sep - 29 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 27 Sep
11:05
12:05
Qualifying Fri 27 Sep
15:40
16:40
Second Practice Sat 28 Sep
10:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 28 Sep
13:00
14:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
13:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto details Ferrari's pre-Russian GP "deal"

2
Formula 1

Vettel believes he honoured Ferrari pre-race agreement

3
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott wrecks, then wins wild race at Charlotte Roval

14m
4
Formula 1

Team radio in full: Ferrari’s Sochi team orders controversy

5
Supercars

Retro Brock Bathurst livery for Holden Supercars squad

2h

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Chase Elliott wrecks, then wins wild race at Charlotte Roval
NAS

Chase Elliott wrecks, then wins wild race at Charlotte Roval

Chase Elliott wins Stage 2 at the Charlotte Roval
NAS

Chase Elliott wins Stage 2 at the Charlotte Roval

Caution for late wreck hands Kyle Larson Stage 1 win at Roval
NAS

Caution for late wreck hands Kyle Larson Stage 1 win at Roval

Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman
NAS

Chase Elliott tops final practice; issues for Truex, Bowman

Alex Bowman: "Pretty unacceptable" to miss next playoff round
NAS

Alex Bowman: "Pretty unacceptable" to miss next playoff round

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.