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LIVE: NASCAR Cup San Diego at Naval Base Coronado lap-by-lap updates

Live Text

Crash

Austin Dillon spins! Race stays green...

Lots of tire management at the front as SVG backs up to Hocevar, matching his pace

Surprising to see Zilisch getting passed early...and some drivers already using the bumper to make gains

SVG immediately clears Hocevar, and all clean through the first set of corners

Green flag

GREEN FLAG for the Anduril 250 from Naval Base Coronado!

Shane van Gisbergen leads the way.

Reminder that pace laps here are going to take a while today. 2:15 under green, and about five minutes under caution. 

ENGINES FIRED!

The Amazon Prime Video booth is the most expensive ever...for obvious reasons. Adam Alexander, Dale Jr., and Steve Letarte are calling the race from the bridge of the USS Carl Vinson!

 

 

Both the NASCAR Truck and O'Reilly races saw last-lap passes earlier in the weekend, and this tricky 3.4-mile course has provided nonstop action.

We expect extreme tire wear today, and the accumulation of marbles around the track is making anywhere beyond the preferred racing line extra treacherous. 

This is such a spectacle. A truly unique event... 

Here's a look at the track layout:

 

DRIVER CHANGE: During the first caution, Christopher Bell will climb out of the No. 20 JGR Toyota. Still dealing with a fractured left wrist, he will be replaced mid-race by Brent Crews, and the 18-year-old has never raced a Cup car before! Bell will get all the credit for the result, and any points scored.

Note: Championship leader Tyler Reddick qualified 17th, but he will start from the rear of the field as the team needed to make repairs to the splitter after a spin in qualifying. 

Reddick enters this race just 19pts ahead of Denny Hamlin, and he has held the championship lead the entire season.

Here's a look at the starting grid for today's race, with SVG and Hocevar sharing the front row:

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Time Mph
1 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet

134.788

 90.809
2 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet

+0.156

134.944

 90.704
3 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford

+0.260

135.048

 90.634
4 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford

+0.603

135.391

 90.405
5 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford

+0.607

135.395

 90.402
6 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet

+0.645

135.433

 90.377
7 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford

+0.695

135.483

 90.343
8
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet

+1.095

135.883

 90.077
9 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet

+1.140

135.928

 90.048
10 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet

+1.171

135.959

 90.027
11 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota

+1.362

136.150

 89.901
12 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota

+1.531

136.319

 89.789
13
C. Heim23XI Racing
 67 Toyota

+1.537

136.325

 89.785
14 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet

+1.567

136.355

 89.766
15 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet

+1.749

136.537

 89.646
16 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford

+1.843

136.631

 89.584
17 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota

+1.877

136.665

 89.562
18 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet

+2.148

136.936

 89.385
19 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford

+2.257

137.045

 89.314
20 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet

+2.281

137.069

 89.298
21 K. MagnussenTrackHouse Racing 91 Chevrolet

+2.483

137.271

 89.167
22 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota

+2.497

137.285

 89.158
23 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet

+2.586

137.374

 89.100
24 R. Herbst23XI Racing 35 Toyota

+3.019

137.807

 88.820
25 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet

+3.049

137.837

 88.801
26 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota

+3.086

137.874

 88.777
27 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet

+3.185

137.973

 88.713
28 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota

+3.316

138.104

 88.629
29 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford

+3.328

138.116

 88.621
30 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet

+3.336

138.124

 88.616
31 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford

+4.107

138.895

 88.124
32 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford

+4.338

139.126

 87.978
33 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet

+4.465

139.253

 87.898
34 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet

+4.929

139.717

 87.606
35
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford

+5.124

139.912

 87.484
36 J. JohnsonLegacy Motor Club 84 Toyota

+7.570

142.358

 85.980
37 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota

+8.851

143.639

 85.214
38 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota

+36.541

171.329

 71.441
39 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet

+1'10.955

205.743

 59.492

 

Welcome to Motorsport.com's live lap-by-lap coverage of the NASCAR Cup race at Naval Base Coronado! Based on the races that took place earlier in the weekend, it's going to be spectacular to watch.

By: Nick DeGroot

Published: