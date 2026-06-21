LIVE: NASCAR Cup San Diego at Naval Base Coronado lap-by-lap updates
Live commentary and race updates from the Motorsport.com team as NASCAR races on an active military base for the very first time
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
Austin Dillon spins! Race stays green...
Lots of tire management at the front as SVG backs up to Hocevar, matching his pace
Surprising to see Zilisch getting passed early...and some drivers already using the bumper to make gains
SVG immediately clears Hocevar, and all clean through the first set of corners
GREEN FLAG for the Anduril 250 from Naval Base Coronado!
Shane van Gisbergen leads the way.
Reminder that pace laps here are going to take a while today. 2:15 under green, and about five minutes under caution.
ENGINES FIRED!
Both the NASCAR Truck and O'Reilly races saw last-lap passes earlier in the weekend, and this tricky 3.4-mile course has provided nonstop action.
We expect extreme tire wear today, and the accumulation of marbles around the track is making anywhere beyond the preferred racing line extra treacherous.
This is such a spectacle. A truly unique event...
Here's a look at the track layout:
DRIVER CHANGE: During the first caution, Christopher Bell will climb out of the No. 20 JGR Toyota. Still dealing with a fractured left wrist, he will be replaced mid-race by Brent Crews, and the 18-year-old has never raced a Cup car before! Bell will get all the credit for the result, and any points scored.
Note: Championship leader Tyler Reddick qualified 17th, but he will start from the rear of the field as the team needed to make repairs to the splitter after a spin in qualifying.
Reddick enters this race just 19pts ahead of Denny Hamlin, and he has held the championship lead the entire season.
Here's a look at the starting grid for today's race, with SVG and Hocevar sharing the front row:
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Time
|Mph
|1
|S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing
|97
|Chevrolet
|
134.788
|90.809
|2
|C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|
+0.156
134.944
|90.704
|3
|R. BlaneyTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|
+0.260
135.048
|90.634
|4
|Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|
+0.603
135.391
|90.405
|5
|T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|
+0.607
135.395
|90.402
|6
|D. SuarezSpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|
+0.645
135.433
|90.377
|7
|R. PreeceRFK Racing
|60
|Ford
|
+0.695
135.483
|90.343
|8
|
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
|88
|Chevrolet
|
+1.095
135.883
|90.077
|9
|M. McDowellSpire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|
+1.140
135.928
|90.048
|10
|A. HillRichard Childress Racing
|33
|Chevrolet
|
+1.171
135.959
|90.027
|11
|T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|
+1.362
136.150
|89.901
|12
|B. Wallace23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|
+1.531
136.319
|89.789
|13
|
C. Heim23XI Racing
|67
|Toyota
|
+1.537
136.325
|89.785
|14
|K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|
+1.567
136.355
|89.766
|15
|A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|
+1.749
136.537
|89.646
|16
|C. BuescherRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|
+1.843
136.631
|89.584
|17
|T. Reddick23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|
+1.877
136.665
|89.562
|18
|A. DillonRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|
+2.148
136.936
|89.385
|19
|J. LoganoTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|
+2.257
137.045
|89.314
|20
|A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|
+2.281
137.069
|89.298
|21
|K. MagnussenTrackHouse Racing
|91
|Chevrolet
|
+2.483
137.271
|89.167
|22
|C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|
+2.497
137.285
|89.158
|23
|R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|
+2.586
137.374
|89.100
|24
|R. Herbst23XI Racing
|35
|Toyota
|
+3.019
137.807
|88.820
|25
|C. CusterHaas Factory Team
|41
|Chevrolet
|
+3.049
137.837
|88.801
|26
|D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|
+3.086
137.874
|88.777
|27
|W. ByronHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|
+3.185
137.973
|88.713
|28
|J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|
+3.316
138.104
|88.629
|29
|B. KeselowskiRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|
+3.328
138.116
|88.621
|30
|C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|
+3.336
138.124
|88.616
|31
|A. CindricTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|
+4.107
138.895
|88.124
|32
|N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports
|4
|Ford
|
+4.338
139.126
|87.978
|33
|R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports
|47
|Chevrolet
|
+4.465
139.253
|87.898
|34
|T. DillonKaulig Racing
|10
|Chevrolet
|
+4.929
139.717
|87.606
|35
|
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|
+5.124
139.912
|87.484
|36
|J. JohnsonLegacy Motor Club
|84
|Toyota
|
+7.570
142.358
|85.980
|37
|C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|
+8.851
143.639
|85.214
|38
|E. JonesLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|
+36.541
171.329
|71.441
|39
|C. WareRick Ware Racing
|51
|Chevrolet
|
+1'10.955
205.743
|59.492
Welcome to Motorsport.com's live lap-by-lap coverage of the NASCAR Cup race at Naval Base Coronado! Based on the races that took place earlier in the weekend, it's going to be spectacular to watch.
By: Nick DeGroot