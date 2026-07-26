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Indianapolis

2026 NASCAR Cup Indianapolis

United States
Jul 23, 2026 to Jul 26, 2026
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, US

LIVE: NASCAR Cup Brickyard 400 lap-by-lap updates and race commentary

Live Text

Yellow flag

CAUTION IS OUT

Crash

CRASH! KYLE LARSON IN THE WALL

Pit stop

Hamlin pits form the lead with 10 to go in the stage

Still over half the field has yet to pit, and Hamlin leads

Hocevar will lose this lead through this pit cycle, as Larson and Gibbs undercut him.

Pit stop

Now Suarez pits, locking up big time at the entrance of the pit lane.

Suarez inherits the lead and he's immediately under attack from Reddick!

Pit stop

Carson Hocevar pits from the lead, end of Lap 32

Penalty

PENALTY: Blend-line violation for Ty Dillon (not Gibbs)

Pit stop

A lot more pit stops coming now as we reach the halfway point of the stage

Pit stop

Chase Elliott, who was also struggling in 25th, pits a little earlier than expected.

 

For Rowdy

 
Pit stop

Austin Dillon is the first to pit road after struggling...they believe they may have a tire going down.

Hocevar's lead is hovering around 2.5 seconds

Austin Dillon was running 20th, but he is really fading all of sudden, dropping several positions.

Reports that Ty Gibbs may have touched the wall.

Also just saw a wild replay with defending winner Bubba Wallace dropping a wheel in the dirt trying to block Ryan Preece!

This is a 50-lap stage with a 40-lap fuel window, expect green flag pit stops.

Things are getting sorted out now and most of the field is single-file

The power of clean air! Hocevar out front is over a second faster than any other car in the field.

So many battles! Big move by Briscoe to the outside of Jones as the #43 gets loose

Hocevar is clear into the lead with Suarez maintaining P2 on the start

Green flag

GREEN FLAG! NASCAR's 2026 Brickyard 400 is underway!

Cars and now pacing around the 2.5-mile speedway...just a few minutes away from the start of this race.