2026 NASCAR Cup Indianapolis
LIVE: NASCAR Cup Brickyard 400 lap-by-lap updates and race commentary
Follow every moment of the 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Motorsport.com, as 39 of NASCAR's best take on this crown jewel event with five races left in the regular season
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
CAUTION IS OUT
CRASH! KYLE LARSON IN THE WALL
Hamlin pits form the lead with 10 to go in the stage
Still over half the field has yet to pit, and Hamlin leads
Hocevar will lose this lead through this pit cycle, as Larson and Gibbs undercut him.
Now Suarez pits, locking up big time at the entrance of the pit lane.
Suarez inherits the lead and he's immediately under attack from Reddick!
Carson Hocevar pits from the lead, end of Lap 32
PENALTY: Blend-line violation for Ty Dillon (not Gibbs)
A lot more pit stops coming now as we reach the halfway point of the stage
Chase Elliott, who was also struggling in 25th, pits a little earlier than expected.
For Rowdy
Austin Dillon is the first to pit road after struggling...they believe they may have a tire going down.
Hocevar's lead is hovering around 2.5 seconds
Austin Dillon was running 20th, but he is really fading all of sudden, dropping several positions.
Reports that Ty Gibbs may have touched the wall.
Also just saw a wild replay with defending winner Bubba Wallace dropping a wheel in the dirt trying to block Ryan Preece!
This is a 50-lap stage with a 40-lap fuel window, expect green flag pit stops.
Things are getting sorted out now and most of the field is single-file
The power of clean air! Hocevar out front is over a second faster than any other car in the field.
So many battles! Big move by Briscoe to the outside of Jones as the #43 gets loose
Hocevar is clear into the lead with Suarez maintaining P2 on the start
GREEN FLAG! NASCAR's 2026 Brickyard 400 is underway!
Cars and now pacing around the 2.5-mile speedway...just a few minutes away from the start of this race.