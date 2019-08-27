MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
79 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / British GP / Breaking news

Vinales 'shocked' he could maintain British GP pace

shares
comments
Vinales 'shocked' he could maintain British GP pace
By:
Aug 27, 2019, 12:44 PM

Yamaha MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales says he was "in shock" at being able to maintain his pace in the closing stages of the British Grand Prix and close in on the leading two riders.

Vinales secured his third podium finish in the last five races at the scene of his maiden MotoGP win in 2016, ending up just six tenths adrift of Alex Rins and Marc Marquez.

Having spent the opening part fourth behind Yamaha teammate Valentino Rossi, Vinales moved up to third on lap seven of 20, and was able to close most of the three-second deficit to the lead pair in the latter stages as the battle between Rins and Marquez hotted up.

Read Also:

His late-race pace was in contrast to Rossi and the Petronas SRT Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli, who finished fourth and fifth respectively and were both struggling with tyre consumption.

Rins and Marquez also admitted to having to reduce their power settings in a bid to preserve their rubber for the closing laps.

"Actually I’m a little bit in shock!" said Vinales when asked to comment on the state of his rear tyre at the end of the race. "They [Rins and Marquez] say they controlled the fuel [map], I was at full power for all the race, honestly!

"But yeah, we lose a lot on the straight. If we compare it’s about 0.3s, 0.4s every lap. I have to push the bike at the maximum. 

"I started to catch them [Marquez and Rins] when they started to fight. If not, it was very difficult because we were riding on the same way.

"I was alone, so I didn’t have the gain of the slipstream, which I thought I could get from the beginning and get closer to them. It’s like this."

He added: "Somehow we are creating a good way with the bike, the chassis. We are improving on races, especially without grip.

"We play with the bike the best we can, I think we take out the maximum and even more because we had laptimes that were very close to the top guys.

"The only point is to improve, to keep working also on myself to give a bit extra [in case] the bike doesn’t arrive."

Vinales has spoken frequently of his difficulties overtaking this year, notably struggling badly to overtake slower bikes at Brno earlier this month.

But the Spaniard said he had no trouble passing teammate Rossi in their early fight for third.

"With another Yamaha it’s not so difficult to overtake," said Vinales. "I just arrived to Valentino and I overtook. But compared to the other bikes with a little bit less corner speed and more top speed, you lose this 20 metres and it’s very difficult to overtake.

"We are lucky here to have more parts [of the track] to overtake, not only hard [braking zones]."

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Mir to make Suzuki MotoGP return in Misano test

Previous article

Mir to make Suzuki MotoGP return in Misano test
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event British GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

San Marino GP

San Marino GP

13 Sep - 15 Sep
FP1 Starts in
16 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 13 Sep
03:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 13 Sep
08:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 14 Sep
03:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 14 Sep
07:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
08:10
14:10
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
08:35
14:35
WU Sun 15 Sep
03:20
09:20
Race Sun 15 Sep
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

The tiny change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

2h
2
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes interest was "almost laughable" given F3 results

3
Formula 1

Honda admits gap to leading F1 engines is "still there"

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

Latest news

Vinales 'shocked' he could maintain British GP pace
MGP

Vinales 'shocked' he could maintain British GP pace

Mir to make Suzuki MotoGP return in Misano test
MGP

Mir to make Suzuki MotoGP return in Misano test

Miller's Ducati felt like "chopper" at British GP start
MGP

Miller's Ducati felt like "chopper" at British GP start

Marquez says strategy exposed him to Silverstone defeat
MGP

Marquez says strategy exposed him to Silverstone defeat

MotoGP 2020 calendar changes revealed
MGP

MotoGP 2020 calendar changes revealed

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.