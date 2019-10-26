MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP4 in
01 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Australian GP / Practice report

Australia MotoGP: Vinales leads Marquez in bizarre FP3

shares
comments
Australia MotoGP: Vinales leads Marquez in bizarre FP3
By:
Oct 26, 2019, 1:02 AM

Yamaha MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales topped third practice for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday, as heavy wind at Phillip Island restricted track running to a bare minimum.

Only four riders had set a time in the first 20 minutes of the FP3, with the quickest lap more than seven seconds slower than Friday’s benchmark.

Mika Kallio and Pol Espargaro broke the silence by venturing out on track with 23 minutes on the clock, but both returned to the KTM garage at the end of their out laps, neither opting to set a flyer.

Suzuki’s Joan Mir did a similar abortive run and it wasn’t until the final 10 minutes before more timed laps were set, with Marc Marquez leading.

Marquez immediately bettered Zarco’s previous time of 1m35.628s, and then lowered the benchmark further to 1m31.577s.

However, the Honda rider pitted with just over a minute to run, allowing Vinales to snatch the fastest time with 1m31.338s, ensuring he topped the leaderboard for a third consecutive session at Phillip Island.

Espargaro ended up third fastest behind Marquez, nearly 1.5s off the pace, while Zarco was fourth for LCR Honda after improving to 1m33.630s in the closing stages of the session.

Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo returned to the track for the first time since his heavy crash in FP1 and set the sixth-fastest time, but it wasn’t enough to earn him an automatic berth in Q2.

Kallio was seventh quickest aboard the second factory KTM, ahead of Alex Rins (Suzuki), Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) and Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Ducati), who completed the top 10.

Avintia’s Karel Abraham and LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow were 11th and 12th respectively, with the remaining 10 riders not setting a timed lap due to tricky conditions.

The session was red-flagged early on when Jack Miller’s pitboard was bizarrely blown away by heavy wind, falling on the start/finish straight.

With times more than three seconds off Friday’s pace, there was no change in the overall classifications, meaning both Quartararo and Zarco will have to go through Q1, along with Honda’s Jorge Lorenzo. 

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 01'31.338  
2 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 01'31.577 00.239
3 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 01'32.989 01.651
4 5 France Johann Zarco Honda 01'33.630 02.292
5 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 01'34.248 02.910
6 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 01'34.844 03.506
7 82 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 01'35.051 03.713
8 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 01'35.263 03.925
9 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 01'35.473 04.135
10 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 01'35.747 04.409
11 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 01'35.990 04.652
12 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 01'47.649 16.311
13 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati    
14 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati    
15 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia    
16 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki    
17 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia    
18 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha    
19 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati    
20 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM    
21 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM    
22 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda    
View full results
Next article
Marquez almost 'gave up' saving test crash

Previous article

Marquez almost 'gave up' saving test crash
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Sub-event FP3
Drivers Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

25 Oct - 27 Oct
FP4 Starts in
01 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Thu 24 Oct
19:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
00:05
15:05
FP3 Fri 25 Oct
19:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 26 Oct
23:25
14:25
Q1 Sat 26 Oct
00:05
15:05
Q2 Sat 26 Oct
00:30
15:30
WU Sat 26 Oct
19:40
10:40
Race Sun 27 Oct
00:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Full Supercars Gold Coast 600 weekend schedule

2
NASCAR Truck

Tanner Gray's 'odd' path from NHRA champ to NASCAR driver

3
Formula 1

Renault to consider F1 future as part of "deep review"

4
Formula 1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

5
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

Latest videos

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans 06:02
MotoGP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez 01:00
MotoGP

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez

Latest news

Australia MotoGP: Vinales leads Marquez in bizarre FP3
MGP

Australia MotoGP: Vinales leads Marquez in bizarre FP3

Marquez almost 'gave up' saving test crash
MGP

Marquez almost 'gave up' saving test crash

Zarco "was like a rookie" on first day with Honda
MGP

Zarco "was like a rookie" on first day with Honda

Quartararo “lucky” not to break anything in FP1 crash
MGP

Quartararo “lucky” not to break anything in FP1 crash

Australia MotoGP: Vinales dominates dry FP2
MGP

Australia MotoGP: Vinales dominates dry FP2

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.