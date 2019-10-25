MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP3 in
11 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Australian GP / Breaking news

Marquez almost 'gave up' saving test crash

shares
comments
Marquez almost 'gave up' saving test crash
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 12:02 PM

Marc Marquez says he was close to 'giving up' and crashing before he managed to pull off his latest heroic save during MotoGP's post-FP2 tyre test at Phillip Island.

The riders carried out a 20-minute test session following second practice on Friday at Phillip Island to try out a new tyre construction from Michelin ahead of it being raced next season.

Honda rider Marquez topped the session, though very nearly ended it with a crash at the Turn 10 hairpin of MG corner when he tucked the front-end under braking.

Despite registering a lean angle of 70.8 degrees, Marquez managed to right the bike by opening the throttle – something he admits almost never did as he was “thinking to give up” on saving the incident at that moment.

“We were on a long run, I was riding very smooth, I was with the soft compound in the right [side of the] tyre because I choose earlier and for that long run it was too soft,” Marquez explained.

“But then I lose the front. I was banked a lot, but it was one part of the incident that I was thinking to just give up.

“I was thinking to give up, but then I say ‘before giving up, open gas, see what happens’.

“When I opened the gas, it’s when I had that kind of reaction from the bike that was kind of like a wheelie and I was able to save it.”

Marquez joked his younger brother Alex’s sensational save during a wet Japanese GP Moto2 practice “motivated him” to do a better one.

Marquez: No problem with Lorenzo after FP2 touch

In the closing stages of FP2, Marquez came across his teammate Jorge Lorenzo touring on the racing line while the world champion was on a flying lap.

The pair made slight contact as Marquez passed around the outside of the Turn 11 left-hander, breaking part of the wing on Lorenzo’s bike, and prompting Marquez to vent his frustration towards him on the cooldown lap.

Marquez says tensions have now been diffused after the pair met to discuss what happened, but urged riders not to ride “in a slow mode” on the racing line.

“In the first moments I was upset because we cannot forget that FP means QP – you need to go directly to QP2,” he said.

“The forecast tomorrow looks like it will rain. [That lap] was my last chance, I was on a very fast lap, I tried to overtake him the best way for me to not lose time.

“But in the end we need to pay attention because we cannot ride in a slow mode in the middle of the [racing] line.

“Of course, he did not have more space [to use], but you need to check behind and be out of the line.

“Apart from this, I was angry in the moment, but then we spoke together, no problems.”

For his part, Lorenzo felt Marquez didn’t need to run as close as he did to him, but acknowledged he didn’t need to be as slow on the racing line.

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next article
Zarco "was like a rookie" on first day with Honda

Previous article

Zarco "was like a rookie" on first day with Honda
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Sub-event FP1
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

25 Oct - 27 Oct
FP3 Starts in
11 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Thu 24 Oct
00:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
05:05
15:05
FP3 Fri 25 Oct
00:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 26 Oct
04:25
14:25
Q1 Sat 26 Oct
05:05
15:05
Q2 Sat 26 Oct
05:30
15:30
WU Sat 26 Oct
00:40
10:40
Race Sun 27 Oct
04:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

1h
2
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

3
Formula 1

Kubica denies there's tension with Williams

2h
4
MotoGP

Zarco "was like a rookie" on first day with Honda

2h
5
MotoGP

Marquez almost 'gave up' saving test crash

26m

Latest videos

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans 06:02
MotoGP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez 01:00
MotoGP

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez

Latest news

Marquez almost 'gave up' saving test crash
MGP

Marquez almost 'gave up' saving test crash

Zarco "was like a rookie" on first day with Honda
MGP

Zarco "was like a rookie" on first day with Honda

Quartararo “lucky” not to break anything in FP1 crash
MGP

Quartararo “lucky” not to break anything in FP1 crash

Australia MotoGP: Vinales dominates dry FP2
MGP

Australia MotoGP: Vinales dominates dry FP2

Quartararo to sit out FP2 after heavy crash
MGP

Quartararo to sit out FP2 after heavy crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.