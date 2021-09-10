Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes Next / Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Vinales lacking "trust" in front-end of Aprilia MotoGP bike

By:

Maverick Vinales has revealed where his weakest point is on the Aprilia MotoGP bike after practice for the Aragon Grand Prix, admitting he doesn’t yet “trust” the front-end.

Vinales lacking "trust" in front-end of Aprilia MotoGP bike

The ex-Yamaha rider made his official MotoGP debut in Aprilia colours on Friday at Aragon having completed a two-day test on the RS-GP at Misano two weeks ago.

Vinales may have ended Friday at Aragon 20th overall, but was just 1.142 seconds off the best pace of Ducati’s Jack Miller and made a lap time gain from FP1 to FP2 of over 1.4s.

He was pleased with the progress he made, but notes the biggest issue for him currently is adapting from the way of riding on an inline-four cylinder bike like the Yamaha to the V4-powered Aprilia.

“I am still braking too early, that is the main issue, I brake early because I was used to a different riding style, but we are getting much closer,” Vinales said.

“In Misano, we got close and here I think by the days and practices we are going to get close.

“Right now, for me, the most difficult part is the braking because the acceleration is really good.

“I keep controlling the slide and that is not an issue, but the braking area is where I need to get used to it because it is too different from what I was used to riding.

“Overall, it makes a difference on the lap time but I think we are going to ride, doing laps and trusting the front more than anything else.”

When asked if the fact he sometimes rode the Yamaha in an aggressive manner on corner-entry, like is required on the Aprilia, was a help as it was not new to him, Vinales added: “No, it is not new, I can use it, but still I don’t have a lot of trust.

“After only 35 laps at this track [where] it is fast and it is hard for me to adapt quick in just 45 minutes [each session], 45 minutes and a time attack.

“This is hard, but anyway I think now we made a good FP1 and FP2 and have collected the information.

“Also, on my side, we tried to improve as I think on my side we can still improve a lot.”

Read Also:

Vinales also noted that he’s struggling to hook a lap together without making a mistake in one of the sectors, but believes the fact he’s not pushing at his maximum right now is “important” as his ideal lap is strong.

“Everything is different, I need to get used to it,” he added.

“For me the most difficult part is to make the four sectors in a row, this is the most difficult part because I tried to push in one way and then the other and I keep doing mistakes during all the laps.

“At this moment, I am not riding the bike at the maximum and this is important because at the end of the day we have a good ideal lap, a good rhythm and we need to keep looking on that because I think the key right now is to stay calm and keep working because we are far away from the maximum.

“I think every practice we make a good job and that’s the way to improve over the weekend.”

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes

Previous article

Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes

Next article

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

9 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand engine pool

1 h
3
Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

5 h
4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes

3 h
5
Formula 1

Italian GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1

2 h
Latest news
Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash
MotoGP

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash

6m
Vinales lacking "trust" in front-end of Aprilia MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Vinales lacking "trust" in front-end of Aprilia MotoGP bike

52m
Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes
Video Inside
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes

3 h
KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch
Video Inside
WSBK

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

4 h
Aragon MotoGP: Marquez tops FP1 by a second, Vinales returns
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez tops FP1 by a second, Vinales returns

7 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes 00:51
MotoGP
23m

MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes

Moto GP: Vinales explains 'mental release' after Yamaha exit 00:49
MotoGP
7 h

Moto GP: Vinales explains 'mental release' after Yamaha exit

Moto GP: Alex Marquez says Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda 00:39
MotoGP
7 h

Moto GP: Alex Marquez says Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda

MotoGP: Vinales felt “giant pressure” ahead of Aprilia test debut 00:45
MotoGP
Sep 2, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales felt “giant pressure” ahead of Aprilia test debut

MotoGP: Vierge rejects SRT offer to make debut at Aragon 01:00
MotoGP
Aug 31, 2021

MotoGP: Vierge rejects SRT offer to make debut at Aragon

More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash Aragon GP
MotoGP

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash

Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes Aragon GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Maverick Viñales More from
Maverick Viñales
Yamaha MotoGP exit was a ‘mental release’ – Vinales
Video Inside
MotoGP

Yamaha MotoGP exit was a ‘mental release’ – Vinales

Vinales felt “giant pressure” ahead of Aprilia MotoGP test debut
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales felt “giant pressure” ahead of Aprilia MotoGP test debut

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime
MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini More from
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Espargaro clarifies ‘top three in MotoGP’ comment British GP
MotoGP

Espargaro clarifies ‘top three in MotoGP’ comment

Espargaro: Vinales' arrival will prove I'm one of top MotoGP riders British GP
MotoGP

Espargaro: Vinales' arrival will prove I'm one of top MotoGP riders

Why Iannone is not worth the trouble for Aprilia Prime
MotoGP

Why Iannone is not worth the trouble for Aprilia

Trending Today

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand engine pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand engine pool

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes

Italian GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1

Ferrari hopes F1 sprint race changes open door for reverse grids
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari hopes F1 sprint race changes open door for reverse grids

Vinales lacking "trust" in front-end of Aprilia MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales lacking "trust" in front-end of Aprilia MotoGP bike

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021

Latest news

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash

Vinales lacking "trust" in front-end of Aprilia MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales lacking "trust" in front-end of Aprilia MotoGP bike

Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Espargaro in FP2, Marquez crashes

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

KTM MotoGP outcast Lecuona set for 2022 Honda WSBK switch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.