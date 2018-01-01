Sign in
MotoGP / Thailand GP / Practice report

Thailand MotoGP: Dovizioso tops FP3, Marquez crashes

Thailand MotoGP: Dovizioso tops FP3, Marquez crashes
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
9h ago

Andrea Dovizioso remained on top in third practice for MotoGP's Thailand Grand Prix, as Marc Marquez crashed and consigned himself to having to go through Q1.

After setting the pace in Friday's second session, Dovizioso again set the pace on Saturday morning at new-for-2018 venue Buriram, leaving it late to set the best time of 1m30.399s.

Marquez had been first to beat the Italian's FP2 benchmark, with a 1m31.079s, which remained the time to beat until the final 10 minutes as Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) leapt to the top spot with a 1m30.566s.

That time proved good enough for second only to Dovizioso, while Yamaha's Maverick Vinales led the charge against the Ducatis just a further tenth behind Miller.

As more and more riders set times with the soft rear tyre, Marquez slipped down the order, and after the reigning champion abandoned his penultimate run after running wide at the last corner, he had been bumped out of the top 10.

The Spaniard barely made it out of the pits in time for one more flying lap, crossing the start/finish line with seconds to spare, but lost the front end of his works Honda at Turn 4 and crashed.

His previous time was good enough only for 11th, 0.064s short of the automatic Q2 cut-off.

Cal Crutchlow took over the mantle as top Honda runner in fourth place, ahead of Danilo Petrucci (Pramac) and the second factory Honda of Dani Pedrosa.

Valentino Rossi was seventh on the second factory Yamaha, while the remaining top 10 spots went to Andrea Iannone (Suzuki), Johann Zarco (Tech 3 Yamaha) and Alvaro Bautista (Nieto Ducati).

Alex Rins struggled to match the pace of Suzuki stablemate Iannone, ending up down in 16th behind both KTMs and the leading Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Jorge Lorenzo did not take part in FP3 after his monster crash on Friday afternoon, which left him with a hairline fracture in his left wrist. He will take no further part in the Buriram weekend.

FP3 results:

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'30.399  
2 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'30.566 0.167
3 25 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'30.647 0.248
4 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'30.719 0.320
5 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'30.727 0.328
6 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'30.818 0.419
7 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'30.859 0.460
8 29 Italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'30.881 0.482
9 5 France Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'30.979 0.580
10 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'31.015 0.616
11 93 Spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'31.079 0.680
12 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'31.117 0.718
13 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'31.118 0.719
14 44 Spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'31.169 0.770
15 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'31.187 0.788
16 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'31.209 0.810
17 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'31.385 0.986
18 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'31.728 1.329
19 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'31.816 1.417
20 10 Belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'31.867 1.468
21 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'32.028 1.629
22 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'32.148 1.749
23 81 Spain Jordi Torres  Ducati 1'32.272 1.873
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Thailand GP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso, Marc Marquez
Teams Ducati Team
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Practice report

