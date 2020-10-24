MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Warm Up in
18 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Teruel GP / Qualifying report

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami takes maiden pole, Mir only 12th

shares
comments
Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami takes maiden pole, Mir only 12th
By:

Takaaki Nakagami claimed a historic maiden MotoGP pole position in a Teurel Grand Prix qualifying in which championship leader Joan Mir was 12th and Andrea Dovizioso only 17th.

Japan hasn’t had a MotoGP polesitter in the premier class since Makoto Tamada in 2004, with Nakagami ending that barren run on his LCR Honda with a 1m46.882s to deliver on the searing pace he’s shown all weekend at Aragon.

Nakagami set the benchmark time with a 1m48.139s at the start of Q2, before Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales took over with a 1m47.908s.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins fired in a 1m47.593s to take a turn on provisional pole, before Nakagami returned to the top of the order with a 1m47.072s. 

Having backed out of his first lap as Fabio Quartararo followed him, Mir had his first flying lap cancelled and was 12th at the end of the opening runs.

As the session reached its conclusion, improvements were minimal, with Nakagami making the biggest improvement on his own time.

Nakagami hooked the lap together to produce a 1m46.882s to claim pole to celebrate his new two-year Honda deal signed on Thursday. 

The Japanese rider came close to being denied pole by Petronas SRT’s Franco Morbidelli, though the Italian missed out by 0.063 seconds in second. 

Rins leaped up to third on his final lap, putting him in a strong position to go for back-to-back Aragon wins having won last weekend from 10th.

Vinales jumped to the head of the second row with his final effort, while Q1 graduate Johann Zarco was fifth and top Ducati runner on a miserable Saturday for the Italian marque.

Zarco did crash at the last corner at the end of the session, which led to a number of yellow flag infringements and subsequent lap cancellations. 

SRT’s Quartararo missed the yellow flag zone and was sixth on his Yamaha, with Q1 pacesetter Pol Espargaro on the KTM promoted to seventh from ninth after LCR’s Cal Crutchlow and Tech 3’s Miguel Oliveira had their best laps cancelled.

Iker Lecuona was ninth on the sister Tech 3 KTM, the rookie also benefitting from late cancellations to be promoted from 11th ahead of teammate Oliveira. 

Alex Marquez equalled his best qualifying result of 2020 on his Honda after his best lap, which put him 10th, was cancelled, while Mir had his fastest time deleted and was resigned to 12th with his initial banker of 1m51.670s.

Jack Miller led Q1 after the opening runs and looked set to get a place in Q2, but late improvements for the Espargaro brothers and Zarco pushed him down to 14th.

Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia held a Q2 place for a few seconds with his 1m47.372s, but was denied by Zarco and will start from 13th.

Improvements for Brad Binder on the KTM and Honda’s Stefan Bradl meant Dovizioso was relegated to a equal-worst qualifying result of the season of 17th as his Aragon misery continues.

Francesco Bagnaia on the Pramac GP20 was 18th ahead of works counterpart Danilo Petrucci, with the grid completed by Avintia’s Tito Rabat and Bradley Smith on the sister Aprilia. 

Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'46.882  
2 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'46.945 0.063
3 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'47.155 0.273
4 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'47.241 0.359
5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'47.297 0.415
6 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'47.326 0.444
7 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'47.377 0.495
8 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'47.519 0.637
9 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'47.621 0.739
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'47.754 0.872
11 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'47.924 1.042
12 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'51.670 4.788
View full results

Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'47.071  
2 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'47.303 0.232
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'47.372 0.301
4 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'47.394 0.323
5 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'47.478 0.407
6 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'47.585 0.514
7 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'47.747 0.676
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'47.759 0.688
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'47.855 0.784
10 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'48.114 1.043
11 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia 1'48.402 1.331
View full results
Bradl claims he'll see out 2020 season in place of Marquez

Previous article

Bradl claims he'll see out 2020 season in place of Marquez
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Teruel GP
Sub-event Q2
Drivers Takaaki Nakagami
Teams Team LCR
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Live: Follow Portuguese GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Portuguese GP qualifying as it happens

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami takes maiden pole, Mir only 12th
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami takes maiden pole, Mir only 12th

Portuguese GP qualifying delayed after drain cover issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Portuguese GP qualifying delayed after drain cover issue

FIA defends decision to use Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA defends decision to use Petrov as F1 steward

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske leaves Supercars, McLaughlin full time in IndyCar in 2021

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

Spa 24 Hours delayed after horror crash in support race
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Spa 24 Hours delayed after horror crash in support race

Renault given FIA warning after Ricciardo tyre blunder
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault given FIA warning after Ricciardo tyre blunder

Latest news

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami takes maiden pole, Mir only 12th
MGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami takes maiden pole, Mir only 12th

Bradl claims he'll see out 2020 season in place of Marquez
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bradl claims he'll see out 2020 season in place of Marquez

Teruel MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, all Ducatis miss Q2
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Teruel MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, all Ducatis miss Q2

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Teruel GP?
MGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Teruel GP?

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Portuguese GP qualifying as it happens

48m
2
Formula 1

Portuguese GP qualifying delayed after drain cover issue

1h
3
Formula 1

FIA defends decision to use Petrov as F1 steward

38m
4
MotoGP

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami takes maiden pole, Mir only 12th

27m
5
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours delayed after horror crash in support race

47m

Latest news

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami takes maiden pole, Mir only 12th
MGP

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami takes maiden pole, Mir only 12th

Bradl claims he'll see out 2020 season in place of Marquez
MGP

Bradl claims he'll see out 2020 season in place of Marquez

Teruel MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, all Ducatis miss Q2
MGP

Teruel MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, all Ducatis miss Q2

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Teruel GP?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Teruel GP?

How real is the Honda MotoGP threat at Aragon?
MGP

How real is the Honda MotoGP threat at Aragon?

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.