MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP4 in
01 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Interview

Smith "very keen" to be KTM's Zarco replacement

shares
comments
Smith "very keen" to be KTM's Zarco replacement
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 9:53 AM

Bradley Smith admits he is “very keen” on the possibility to return to the factory KTM MotoGP outfit for 2020 following Johann Zarco’s decision to leave the team.

Zarco replaced Smith in the off-season on what was a two-year deal, but has struggled badly to come to grips with the RC16 and decided to vacate the seat for next year.

Impressive Tech 3 KTM rookie Miguel Oliveira has been mooted as a potential replacement, but the Portuguese rider expects to remain part of the satellite team, with team boss Herve Poncharal keen to keep hold of him.

This meant the factory team has been searching for a MotoGP-calibre rider in what is now a narrow pool of free agents, with team manager Mike Leitner confirming to German publication Speedweek that Smith – who currently works for Aprilia in a test role and rides for the SIC-run ONE Energy MotoE team – is among the candidates.

“I know that I'm on the list,” Smith told Motorsport.com. “KTM know that I'm very keen to come back.

“When I left the championship last year, I said that this year would be a year out but my objective was to come back in 2020 and that's not gone away.

“The chance of happening, let's say, two months ago was very, very small. The chance of that happening as of today is a lot bigger.

“I'm still not really focusing on it because it's not a reality, and until it's a reality, it's not something that I try and think about. Unless someone comes and knocks on the door, which they haven't yet, I'm focusing on what I currently have - and what I currently have is MotoE and Aprilia.”

Smith says his two-year Aprilia deal “allows a little bit of wiggle room” for him to return to a full-time MotoGP ride in 2020.

And while he accepts that a KTM reunion would come with some risk, given that he could end up a stopgap for KTM to promote Oliveira or bring in a big-name signing in 2021, Smith believes it would be a risk worth taking.

“I would like to be back inside of MotoGP, not only for one year but for the future,” the Briton explained. “Now, all contracts are up, let's say, towards the end of 2020 - where's the best possible window that you can display your talents? That's on a MotoGP bike.

“I need to be in the mix. Unfortunately doing MotoE next year and winning that championship is not going to have anybody knocking on my door for 2021 [in MotoGP].

“Although it's a one-year deal [with KTM] - the contracts [for 2021 and beyond] are going to be signed after four or five races anyway, so really it's not even a one-year deal, it's a four-five race deal to try and get you in the shopping window for the future.

“It seems crazy to do it, let's say, but I also I do it because I love it and I just play each year on each year. This game's a risky game, we never know how things are going to go, so you do the best you can every single race, every single year, and worry about the future when it comes.”

Bradley Smith, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bradley Smith, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Misano MotoGP: Quartararo comfortably fastest in FP3

Previous article

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo comfortably fastest in FP3
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Bradley Smith , Johann Zarco
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

San Marino GP

San Marino GP

13 Sep - 15 Sep
FP4 Starts in
01 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 13 Sep
03:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 13 Sep
08:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 14 Sep
03:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 14 Sep
07:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
08:10
14:10
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
08:35
14:35
WU Sun 15 Sep
03:20
09:20
Race Sun 15 Sep
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Montoya: Vettel's troubles "technical", not mental

2h
2
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo comfortably fastest in FP3

1h
3
Formula 1

Gallery: All of Vettel's F1 race wins

14m
4
Formula 1

Pirelli completes first 18-inch tyre test

5
MotoGP

Smith "very keen" to be KTM's Zarco replacement

33m

Latest videos

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Latest news

Smith "very keen" to be KTM's Zarco replacement
MGP

Smith "very keen" to be KTM's Zarco replacement

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo comfortably fastest in FP3
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo comfortably fastest in FP3

Rossi "surprised" to see all Yamahas fast in Misano
MGP

Rossi "surprised" to see all Yamahas fast in Misano

Lorenzo expects condition to worsen at Misano
MGP

Lorenzo expects condition to worsen at Misano

Crutchlow "absolutely nowhere" in Misano practice
MGP

Crutchlow "absolutely nowhere" in Misano practice

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.