Previous
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Qualifying report

Misano MotoGP: Vinales on pole amid Rossi/Marquez drama

Misano MotoGP: Vinales on pole amid Rossi/Marquez drama
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 1:04 PM

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales led KTM standout Pol Espargaro in qualifying for MotoGP's San Marino Grand Prix at Misano, as tempers flared between Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi.

Marquez, who had a crash in the FP4 session that preceded qualifying, was sat behind Rossi on his final Q2 lap and looked on course to secure a front row spot.

But after the championship leader overtook Rossi at Curvone, the Yamaha rider closed back up after Marquez ran wide and launched it down the inside of the Honda man at the hairpin-like Turn 14, with both riders' laps compromised as Rossi ran wide.

Marquez was thus left fifth on the grid, five tenths off Vinales and two places up on Rossi.

Practice pace-setter Fabio Quartararo had taken the early lead in Q2 with a 1m32.686s, and bettered that with a 1m32.571s next time by as he and Franco Morbidelli made it a Petronas Yamaha 1-2 after the opening runs.

Morbidelli then looked set to challenge his teammate's benchmark, only to have his fastest lap thwarted by a slide that very nearly led to a highside.

But Quartararo likewise struggled to improve, and while he backed out of his final attempt, Espargaro - who had tucked in behind the rookie - eclipsed him with 1m32.560s.

This meant the Spaniard briefly held provisional pole for KTM, only for Vinales to find another three tenths for a 1m32.265s and grab the top spot.

Quartararo and Morbidelli completed the top four ahead of Marquez and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, who had been outside the top 10 for much of the session.

Espargaro's KTM teammate Johann Zarco will line up between Rossi and Suzuki's Alex Rins on the third row after having progressed from Q1.

Another rider to advance from the opening segment, Rins' teammate Joan Mir, will start 10th ahead of LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami - whose squadmate Cal Crutchlow had to settle for 14th - and Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro.

Pramac Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia came up 0.003s short of advancing from Q1 at Mir's expense, and will line up 13th on the grid.

Bagnaia did see off the likes of Pramac teammate Jack Miller, who held a provisional Q2 spot after the first runs but dropped down to 16th, and works Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci, who recorded his worst grid position of the season in 17th.

Aleix Espargaro was ahead of both in 15th for Aprilia, but his teammate Andrea Iannone was absent from the session entirely, after an FP4 crash - his third of the weekend - forced him to go to the medical centre with pain in his left shoulder.

Honda's Jorge Lorenzo, still recovering from injury, will line up 18th on the grid, having lapped six tenths off Q1 pace-setter Zarco.

Q2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'32.265  
2 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'32.560 0.295
3 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'32.571 0.306
4 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'32.710 0.445
5 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'32.742 0.477
6 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'33.038 0.773
7 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'33.079 0.814
8 5 France Johann Zarco KTM 1'33.123 0.858
9 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'33.265 1.0
10 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'33.431 1.166
11 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'33.449 1.184
12 51 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 1'33.461 1.196
View full results

Q1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 5 France Johann Zarco KTM 1'33.147  
2 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'33.485 0.338
3 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'33.488 0.341
4 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'33.516 0.369
5 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'33.522 0.375
6 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'33.571 0.424
7 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'33.630 0.483
8 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1'33.777 0.630
9 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'34.162 1.015
10 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'34.322 1.175
11 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'34.401 1.254
12 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'34.904 1.757
  29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia    
View full results
Series MotoGP

Series MotoGP
Event San Marino GP
Sub-event Q1
Drivers Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

San Marino GP

San Marino GP

13 Sep - 15 Sep
WU Starts in
17 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 13 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 13 Sep
05:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 14 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 14 Sep
04:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
05:10
14:10
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
05:35
14:35
WU Sun 15 Sep
00:20
09:20
Race Sun 15 Sep
05:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

