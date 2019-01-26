Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
MotoGP / Breaking news

Smith: Test rider mindset "out the window" for Aprilia races

shares
comments
Smith: Test rider mindset
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
1h ago

New Aprilia MotoGP recruit Bradley Smith says his test rider mindset will go "out of the window" when he makes his first wildcard appearance of 2019 in Qatar.

Smith was appointed to spearhead Aprilia's new test team as part of a major shake-up for the 2019 season, with Andrea Iannone being brought in to replace Scott Redding and ex-Ferrari man Massimo Rivola being recruited to take on the responsibility of running the Noale firm's MotoGP operation.

The Briton was present for both end-of-season tests last year at Valencia and Jerez, and ended up taking over Aleix Espargaro's bike for the majority of the latter test after the Spaniard was hit by illness.

Smith is set to make five wildcard appearances this season, and although his exact schedule has yet to be determined he has said he will be on the grid for the Qatar season opener in March.

Asked by Motorsport.com how he planned to balance his test rider responsibilities with a desire to perform in his wildcard outings, Smith insisted he will be "there for myself" on the weekends he races.

"At the end of the day, I’m going to attack every race like I have done before," said Smith, who is also contesting the inaugural MotoE season for SIC Racing on top of his Aprilia commitments.

"The nice thing for me is I’ve ridden all this season, I was there for Valencia at the last race and I’ll be there for the first race with Aprilia. The fact that I’ve been at all the tests also, I’ve not had any time off.

"I’ll be there at the Qatar test preparing for the wildcard. In certain aspects I have to work for the team, but everyone understands that also I’m working for the wildcard.

"When I’m there for the wildcard, I’m there for myself. I’m there to put the Aprilia as far up the grid as I can, which means I’ll only be focusing on me and making this bike as fast as possible.

"The test rider [mindset] goes out of the window until I have to come back to my day job."

Smith added he feels that having a fast test rider present  will help boost the level of the Aprilia's regular race riders Espargaro and Iannone, based on his experience of working with KTM tester Mika Kallio.

KTM even came close to replacing Smith with Kallio towards the end of 2017 based on the Finn's impressive wildcard outings, before finally deciding to honour the remainder of Smith's two-year contract.

"We’ve seen the benefit of having a fast test rider, we’ve seen the bike progress in a better way and we’ve seen a little bit the extra pressure of having a test rider at the track boosting the performance of everybody," said Smith.

"You just have to look at [Michele] Pirro coming in as a test rider [at Ducati] – maybe it doesn’t impact the factory team but certainly it affects all the privateer bikes, they feel they have to step up to the mark as well.

"Manage it in the right way and it has a positive impact on performance."

Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Bradley Smith, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Bradley Smith
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

Hulkenberg would win "straight away" at top F1 team - Sainz
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg would win "straight away" at top F1 team - Sainz

4h ago
Preview: Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, car by car Article
IMSA

Preview: Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, car by car

Cadillac drivers suspect Acura was sandbagging Article
IMSA

Cadillac drivers suspect Acura was sandbagging

Latest videos
Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation

Jan 23, 2019
Live: Ducati MotoGP 2019 launch 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Ducati MotoGP 2019 launch

Jan 17, 2019

News in depth
Smith: Test rider mindset
MotoGP

Smith: Test rider mindset "out the window" for Aprilia races

MotoGP to retire Hayden's number
MotoGP

MotoGP to retire Hayden's number

Marquez: Surgery was
MotoGP

Marquez: Surgery was "more difficult" than expected

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.