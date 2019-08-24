MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP4 in
02 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / British GP / Breaking news

MotoGP alters track limits boundary after controversy

shares
comments
MotoGP alters track limits boundary after controversy
By:
Co-author: Oriol Puigdemont
Aug 24, 2019, 8:55 AM

MotoGP has altered the track limit boundary at the exit of Silverstone's Chapel Curve in the wake of several riders having laptimes deleted in Friday's second practice session.

It was agreed to make the changes in Friday evening's Safety Commission meeting, after Fabio Quartararo, Valentino Rossi and Takaaki Nakagami all had their best laptimes deleted in FP2.

Stewards reviewed video evidence after the session and concluded that Quartararo's record lap of 1m59.225s should in fact be allowed to stand, while Rossi and Nakagami were reinstated in fourth and 11th places respectively.

To avoid further controversy, it was decided that a small area of green tarmac just beyond the end of the kerb leading onto the Hangar Straight - normally considered beyond the boundary of the track - should be turned white, making it legal for riders to use it exiting Chapel.

 

After his best lap in FP2 was reinstated, Yamaha rider Rossi commented: "I was quite surprised, because on the bike it didn't feel like I was on the green [section]. Usually you realise, like what happened to me in FP3 at Assen.

"Then [team director Massimo] Meregalli went to ask for clarification, because they were checking, and after quarter of an hour, they gave us the time [back].

"At this point the white area after the kerb ends abruptly, so we will talk about in the Safety Commission. If we can increase the white part, maybe it's better for the stewards, who do not have to check at every turn if we run on the green or not."

He added: "It's a question of safety. In theory there should be grass there, but the tarmac was added because you come out of that corner very fast and you pass very close to the grass - if you got it wrong by a few centimetres it would be dangerous.

"By putting the tarmac you make it safer, but the problem is then you start using all the tarmac. It's a bit like hawk-eye in tennis: if you touch the white line it's in, if you don't it's out. Anyway, I think it's good to have this as a rule."

Read Also:

Next article
MotoGP announces 2020 pre-season testing schedule

Previous article

MotoGP announces 2020 pre-season testing schedule

Next article

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Rossi in FP3

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Rossi in FP3
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event British GP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Fabio Quartararo
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP4 Starts in
02 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
04:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
08:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

2
MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Rossi in FP3

28m
3
MotoGP

MotoGP alters track limits boundary after controversy

1h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Rossi in FP3
MGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Rossi in FP3

MotoGP alters track limits boundary after controversy
MGP

MotoGP alters track limits boundary after controversy

MotoGP announces 2020 pre-season testing schedule
MGP

MotoGP announces 2020 pre-season testing schedule

Lorenzo not pushing on "difficult" MotoGP return
MGP

Lorenzo not pushing on "difficult" MotoGP return

"Angry" Espargaro wants warning for stand-in riders
MGP

"Angry" Espargaro wants warning for stand-in riders

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.