Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Previous
MotoGP / British GP / Practice report

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo's FP2 lap record reinstated

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo's FP2 lap record reinstated
By:
Co-author: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Aug 23, 2019, 2:10 PM

Fabio Quartararo was reinstated as the MotoGP FP2 pace-setter at the British Grand Prix over Marc Marquez, after the Frenchman was cleared of track limits abuse.

Quartararo had fired in a 1m59.225s late on with a fresh soft rear tyre, smashing the existing Silverstone MotoGP lap record by more than seven tenths.

However, he swiftly had his laptime disallowed due to a track limits infringement at Chapel, and an error at Brooklands on his final attempt meant he had been consigned to 11th in the classification.

Marquez's 1m59.476s effort stood as the FP2 benchmark at the chequered flag instead, the reigning champion having recovered from a low-side at Vale just over 10 minutes in the session.

The crash was his first since May's Le Mans round.

Following the reversal of the Quartararo decision, the Frenchman completed a clean sweep of Friday's two practice sessions, ending up a quarter of a second clear of Marquez.

 

Maverick Vinales was another three tenths down in third, while his works Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi was promoted to fourth place when he, like Quartararo, had his deleted best lap reinstated after a review.

Fifth-placed Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) was the final rider to dip beneath the two-minute barrier, with Andrea Dovizioso just a tenth further back on the best of the Ducatis.

Franco Morbidelli was seventh aboard the last of the four Yamahas, ahead of Tech 3's Miguel Oliveira, the fastest of the KTM runners by more than two tenths.

Ducati pair Jack Miller and Danilo Petrucci made up the top 10, with Takaaki Nakagami of LCR Honda the third rider to have a fastest laptime deletion reversed, but still coming up half a tenth short of 10th place.

Jorge Lorenzo (Honda) concluded his first day of MotoGP running since June's Dutch TT in 21st place, 3.4s off the pace, only beating Karel Abraham's Avintia Ducati.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'59.225  
2 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'59.476 0.251
3 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'59.765 0.540
4 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'59.937 0.712
5 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'59.993 0.768
6 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 2'00.110 0.885
7 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 2'00.183 0.958
8 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 2'00.360 1.135
9 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 2'00.392 1.167
10 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 2'00.428 1.203
11 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 2'00.492 1.267
12 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 2'00.497 1.272
13 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 2'00.591 1.366
14 5 France Johann Zarco KTM 2'00.664 1.439
15 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 2'00.666 1.441
16 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 2'00.788 1.563
17 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 2'00.907 1.682
18 50 France Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 2'02.240 3.015
19 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 2'02.417 3.192
20 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 2'02.473 3.248
21 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 2'02.907 3.682
22 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 2'02.993 3.768
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event British GP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now , Fabio Quartararo
Teams Repsol Honda Team , SIC Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP3 Starts in
16 Hours
:
44 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
01:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
06:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
01:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
05:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
06:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
06:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
01:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
05:00
13:00
Standings

