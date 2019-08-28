MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Yamaha updates what I've wanted for over two years

shares
comments
Rossi: Yamaha updates what I've wanted for over two years
By:
Aug 28, 2019, 11:10 AM

Valentino Rossi says Yamaha is now delivering updates to improve its MotoGP bike he’s been requesting for “two and a half years”, after a strong run of recent races.

Rossi started the year with two podiums, but is yet to return to the rostrum while works teammate Maverick Vinales won at Assen and Petronas SRT’s Fabio Quartararo has scored three podium finishes.

Rossi previously noted that Yamaha had been working harder over the summer break, and a brace of top-four finishes - as well as a first front row start since the Austin race in last weekend’s British Grand Prix - has vindicated this assessment.

Speaking during the Silverstone weekend, he said: “Yamaha is starting to work on smart things; on acceleration, on electronics to manage the rear tyre better.

“[These are] all the things I’ve been asking [to have] for two and a half years, but I’ve never had an answer before the last few months.

“Maybe we can improve and be competitive both at the end of this year and next year.”

The Yamaha is still lacking in horsepower relative to its rivals, and Rossi has called for it to at least “halve” its deficit to the likes of Ducati.

“We have improved, but we are still a long way off,” he added. “We are [usually] seven to eight seconds [adrift of the top riders] in races; the other bikes do 12km/h more on the straight.

“We will not be strong like Ducati on the straight, but we must work to at least halve the gap.”

Over the past season, the majority of factory’s have move from the conventional aluminium swingarm to carbon fibre designs.

An element which improves tyre life – a key issue for Yamaha in recent years – Yamaha has yet to bring its own version to its bike, with Rossi revealing this has been a frequent request of his.

“I ask many times, and I think and I hope the carbon swingarm can help us.

“So I hope Yamaha can bring it as soon as possible. We don’t have a very clear situation [on when it will be developed], but I hope and I think it won’t be long before we see it.”

Next article
MotoGP unveils draft calendar for 2020

Previous article

MotoGP unveils draft calendar for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

San Marino GP

San Marino GP

13 Sep - 15 Sep
FP1 Starts in
15 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 13 Sep
08:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 13 Sep
13:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 14 Sep
08:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 14 Sep
12:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
13:10
14:10
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
13:35
14:35
WU Sun 15 Sep
08:20
09:20
Race Sun 15 Sep
13:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha updates what I've wanted for over two years

44m
2
Formula 1

Belgium, Italy "make or break" for Renault - Hulkenberg

1h
3
Formula 1

Albon: Red Bull switch not my first "big jump"

3h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP
Jul 28, 2019

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

Latest news

Rossi: Yamaha updates what I've wanted for over two years
MGP

Rossi: Yamaha updates what I've wanted for over two years

MotoGP unveils draft calendar for 2020
MGP

MotoGP unveils draft calendar for 2020

Vinales 'shocked' he could maintain British GP pace
MGP

Vinales 'shocked' he could maintain British GP pace

Mir to make Suzuki MotoGP return in Misano test
MGP

Mir to make Suzuki MotoGP return in Misano test

Miller's Ducati felt like "chopper" at British GP start
MGP

Miller's Ducati felt like "chopper" at British GP start

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.