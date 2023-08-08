"Cooked" Pol Espargaro needed "bad moment" MotoGP British GP return
Pol Espargaro has said he was “cooked” after the MotoGP British Grand Prix, but “needed to pass” this “bad moment” as part of his recovery from serious injury.
The Tech3 GasGas rider had been out of action since suffering multiple back and jaw fractures in a crash during FP2 for the Portuguese GP, making his return at Silverstone last weekend.
At the end of a mentally and physically draining weekend, Espargaro finished both races and scored points in the grand prix after taking the chequered flag in 12th.
Speaking to the media at the end of his comeback weekend, Espargaro admits he was considering pulling out of the grand prix early before he saw several riders ahead of him pit for wet tyres when it started to rain in parts of the track.
"I'm cooked. Well, after 10 laps I was cooked," he began. "After the first 10 laps I was completely burned out. I think the first 10 laps I find myself behind Augusto [Fernandez] and I could follow him for the first few laps, and I think that was the problem.
"I asked of myself a little bit more and my body just said 'enough, you've done enough'. I completely locked, the neck is completely locked, I couldn't do more.
"I was thinking about retiring, but first of all I wanted to finish but then I saw some guys pitting in when it started to rain in sector four, so that was a present that they were giving to me. So, I just continued and took some points."
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
He added: "I'm far, very far away from where I want to be. To not be able to follow a slow rhythm, it's way too bad.
"But I've been in that situation before with other injuries. Normally in the pre-season you spend two months off of the bike, and then you go to Malaysia and on the second day you are dead, with just two months of not riding and no injuries.
"I spent four months with huge injuries in my body. It's normal, but this is a bad moment that I needed to pass. It came here in Silverstone, and in Austria, it's going to be a bit better."
Espargaro noted that the new weekend format, in which Saturdays feature qualifying and the sprint race, as well as increased fan activities, were "stressful" to get used to as it left him with less time to recover.
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
While happy to have been able to race again, he admits that his racer's instinct meant he was still disappointed with his performance.
Asked by Motorsport.com if his comeback was everything he dreamed of having not even been able to eat four months ago, he replied: "This is the theory. The theory is that I should be very happy, I am here, I am racing.
"But as we are humans, we always want more, and you end the race and ask, 'how many seconds back was I?'
"And this is bad, but it's OK. To come back to racing, with this team is amazing. I'm super happy. I'm tired because I raced, not because I'm recovering from injury."
