MotoGP British GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

A frantic 15-lap Moto3 contest kicked of Sunday’s race action at Silverstone, with Aspar’s David Alonso coming from last on the grid to take a sensational maiden victory.

The Spaniard aced his start from last to get into the lead battle early on and hit the front for the first time on lap six.

He made a decisive move on the last lap into Stowe, outdragging Intact GP’s Ayumu Sasaki and maintained the lead through the final sequence of corners to take the win.

Sasaki held onto second as championship leader Dani Holgado completed the podium.

Ivan Ortola was fourth for the Angeluss MTA team ahead of BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz, CIP’s David Salvador, MT Helmets’ Diogo Moreira, Jose Antonio Rueda (Ajo KTM), Collin Veier (Intact GP) and Snipers Honda’s Romano Fenati.

Early race leader Jaume Masia crashed his Leopard Honda at the Loop and rejoined to finish 18th.

Holgado’s championship lead stands at 22 over Sasaki, with Masia third a further 10 points adrift.

Moto3 results

Fermin Aldeguer, Speed Up Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fermin Aldeguer took his maiden Moto2 win for Speed Up Racing in the afternoon’s race, grabbing the holeshot to lead from Pedro Acosta into Turn 1.

Though he then fell back to fourth as Pons rider Aron Canet led, Lopez (Speed Up Racing) then went down, allowing Aldeguer to hunt down Canet and snatch the lead with eight laps remaining.

Aldeguer went on to pull away at the front and set the fastest lap of the race on the penultimate tour with the only 2m04s effort of the weekend, winning by 2.5s.

Though Canet had fallen behind Acosta, he made it back past for second in the closing stages, with the KTM Ajo rider third to take the lead in the standings.

It was a dismal home race for Jake Dixon (GasGas Aspar), crashing out with 16 laps remaining after contact with Darryn Binder (Intact GP).

Moto2 results