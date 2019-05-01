Pedrosa's KTM test return delayed further

Pedrosa, who joined the Austrian manufacturer in a testing role after concluding his premier-class career at the end of last year, rode the KTM for the first time in a private test in December.

But surgery on a right collarbone fracture then ruled him out of pre-season testing for 2019, necessitating a recovery period of at least three months.

And while he was tipped to be back to sufficient fitness in time for the May 6 test at Jerez, it is now understood that Pedrosa's collarbone will not have healed sufficiently in time.

The Catalan rider is nevertheless set to be present at Jerez for the Spanish GP weekend, as he will take part in a ceremony in which the circuit's sixth corner – known before as Dry Sac – will officially receive his name.

While it is yet to be confirmed, Pedrosa is also expected to do a lap of honour around the circuit.

KTM, which employs Mika Kallio as test rider alongside Pedrosa, is currently occupying fifth place out of six overall in the MotoGP manufacturer's standings.

Pol Espargaro, who claimed the marque's first premier-class podium in Valencia last year, has recorded its best finish of the season so far with eighth place last time out at COTA, while big-name signing Johann Zarco has struggled to fully get to grips with the RC16.

In the meantime, rookie Miguel Oliveira has impressed on the satellite RC16 run by Tech 3, and has recently had his MotoGP deal extended to 2020 by the Austrian firm.