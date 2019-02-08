Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Pedrosa set for three-month recovery after surgery

shares
comments
Pedrosa set for three-month recovery after surgery
By:
50m ago

New KTM MotoGP test rider Dani Pedrosa has undergone successful surgery on his fractured collarbone, but it is estimated he will need three months to recover.

Following shortly after his first experience aboard a KTM at Jerez in a private test just before Christmas, Pedrosa announced he would have to skip his planned appearance in Sepang pre-season testing in order to have surgery on a "complex double stress fracture of the right collarbone".

A "reconstructive" operation took place at the Barcelona Teknon Medical Centre involving the use of 40 million stem cells to treat the fracture.

Doctors estimate a recovery period of three months, which would rule Pedrosa out of action at least until the post-race test at Jerez on May 6, the day following the Spanish Grand Prix.

"At the moment, my mind is set on overcoming the current situation to continue working on the development of the KTM," commented Pedrosa.

"Much to my regret, I have not been able to participate in the pre-season tests in Malaysia, but I am following closely the work of the KTM Racing Factory. I hope to be with them soon on the track."

With Pedrosa unavailable for last week's Sepang shakedown, KTM race riders Pol Espargaro and Johann Zarco were drafted in to take part alongside the Austrian marque's other tester Mika Kallio.

Zarco concluded the Sepang test on Friday as best of the KTM runners in 17th place, a tenth faster than Espargaro.

Johann Zarco, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Johann Zarco, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Petrucci leads Ducati 1-2-3-4 as Sepang test concludes

Previous article

Petrucci leads Ducati 1-2-3-4 as Sepang test concludes
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Dani Pedrosa Shop Now
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari set for unique double-stacked exhaust in 2019
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari set for unique double-stacked exhaust in 2019

54m ago
Tech verdict: Assessing F1’s first 2019 car to break cover Article
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Assessing F1’s first 2019 car to break cover

Seidl the right man to lead McLaren turnaround - Webber Article
Formula 1

Seidl the right man to lead McLaren turnaround - Webber

Latest videos
Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation

Jan 23, 2019
Live: Ducati MotoGP 2019 launch 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Ducati MotoGP 2019 launch

Jan 17, 2019

Shop Our Store
Dani Pedrosa

Dani Pedrosa

Shop Now

News in depth
Pedrosa set for three-month recovery after surgery
MotoGP

Pedrosa set for three-month recovery after surgery

Petrucci leads Ducati 1-2-3-4 as Sepang test concludes
MotoGP

Petrucci leads Ducati 1-2-3-4 as Sepang test concludes

Ducati teammates cooperating like
MotoGP

Ducati teammates cooperating like "never" before

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.