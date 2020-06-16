MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM rules out Pedrosa as Espargaro's replacement

shares
comments
KTM rules out Pedrosa as Espargaro's replacement
By:
Co-author: Germán Garcia Casanova, Writer
Jun 16, 2020, 11:54 AM

KTM’s racing director Mike Leitner has ruled out the Austrian marque filling the Honda-bound Pol Espargaro’s MotoGP seat in 2021 with Dani Pedrosa.

Last month Motorsport.com revealed that 2013 Moto2 champion Espargaro would be leaving KTM at the end of the year to join Marc Marquez at the factory Honda team, after a deal was agreed but not signed.

This bombshell came in the wake of Motorsport.com confirming that KTM Moto2 frontrunner Jorge Martin is set to sign a deal with Ducati to join Pramac next year

With more major signings for 2021 already completed, KTM is facing a shortage of candidates for the soon-to-be-vacant RC16.

Pedrosa, who retired from racing at the end of 2018 before joining KTM as test rider, has been an integral part to the development of the current bike and is a name which has cropped up since the Espargaro news. 

However, speaking to Germany’s Speedweek, Leitner ruled this out, admitting that KTM is looking for “active riders”.

“We are looking at the scenarios which we can play,” Leitner said. “We are currently having conversations with some riders.” 

When asked if Pedrosa was under consideration, he responded: “You have to ask Dani: he is retired, we have to accept that. That is why we are looking for active riders.”

Andrea Dovizioso had been linked with a KTM switch already during the current ‘silly season’, but – despite talks having stalled over money – the three-time MotoGP championship runner-up is set to remain with Ducati next year. 

His current teammate Danilo Petrucci confirmed recently that he would be leaving Ducati at the end of this year, and expressed interest in both Aprilia and KTM

Though Aprilia is standing by Andrea Iannone as he appeals to have his 18-month doping ban overturned, it is thought Petrucci is edging closer to joining Aleix Espargaro on the RS-GP in 2021. 

As far as top-level talent, only three-time MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow remains as an outside option, as Alex Marquez looks likely to be moved to LCR with full HRC support next year. 

With the second LCR seat explicitly set up for a Japanese rider – with backing from Dorna Sports’ Asia Talent Cup title sponsor Idemitsu – Takaaki Nakagami’s place looks more secure. 

Commenting on Espargaro’s looming exit, Leitner said: “We must recognise that we have done a very good job in the last three years, because our bike is not only more competitive now, but our project has made Pol grow as a rider.

“We have to accept that we are now in a situation where the Honda factory team wants to take Pol.

“I would certainly prefer it to be different, but it is what it is. For Pol, Honda is a great new opportunity.”

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: KTM Images

Next article
Quartararo: Marquez has "raised the bar" for fitness

Previous article

Quartararo: Marquez has "raised the bar" for fitness

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Dani Pedrosa Shop Now
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Cowell to step down as Mercedes F1 engine boss

2
Formula 1

Ferrari set to bring engine, gearbox updates to Austria

3
MotoGP

KTM rules out Pedrosa as Espargaro's replacement

38m
4
Esports

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: The biggest sim race ever?

5
Formula 1

Steiner: F1 musn't row back on cost cut plans

3h

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

KTM rules out Pedrosa as Espargaro's replacement
MGP

KTM rules out Pedrosa as Espargaro's replacement

Quartararo: Marquez has "raised the bar" for fitness
MGP

Quartararo: Marquez has "raised the bar" for fitness

Rossi tipped to conclude new Yamaha deal this month
MGP

Rossi tipped to conclude new Yamaha deal this month

MotoGP releases 13-round revised 2020 schedule
MGP

MotoGP releases 13-round revised 2020 schedule

Mugello MotoGP race cancelled amid F1 rumours
MGP

Mugello MotoGP race cancelled amid F1 rumours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.