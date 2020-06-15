MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Marquez has "raised the bar" for fitness

shares
comments
Quartararo: Marquez has "raised the bar" for fitness
By:
Jun 15, 2020, 9:27 AM

Future factory Yamaha MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo says reigning world champion Marc Marquez has forced the entire championship to train harder, and has prompted the Frenchman to rethink his approach.

Marquez stepped up to MotoGP in 2013 as reigning Moto2 champion, and has since won the title six times in the last seven years and tallied up 56 race victories. 

In 2014, on his way to his second-successive championship, Marquez won an unprecedented 10 races in succession at the start of the campaign. 

Well known for his hard training regime, which includes a large amount of time riding flat track and motocross bikes, Marquez has “raised the bar” according to Quartararo, who admits he has modeled his training regime after the world champion’s.

“The level of demand in training that there is now in the World Championship was established by Marc, he raised the bar,” Quartararo told Motorsport.com. “Both in Moto3, Moto2 and obviously in MotoGP.

“Before Marquez debuted in 2013, nobody trained as much as now. Marc won the first ten races of 2014 and we saw how he continued training to the death.

“Then everyone changed the switch. I saw it when I was in Moto3 and that motivated me even more.

“I started on the dirt track two years ago because Marc was doing the dirt track, and it is one of the best workouts there is.”

In recent weeks, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been eased across Europe, many riders have been doing tracks days on street bikes ahead of the planned return to racing at Jerez next month. 

Quartararo typically avoids track days as the readjustment from a street bike to his Yamaha MotoGP bike can be “strange”, though he will seek to spend at least one day on a circuit prior the first race in order to “get the brain and eyes” used to the speed again. 

“I train a lot with field bikes and that works very well for me physically,” the Petronas SRT rider said.

“You have to be very strong to endure a 20 minute motocross race, in which the arms, forearms and legs are used a lot.

“That is more or less what you use a MotoGP. When I get on a street bike and then take to the M1, I have a strange feeling.

“Before going to Jerez for the first race I would like to ride one day on a circuit, as a transition from dirt to asphalt, to get the brain and eyes used to it. 

“[But] I don't want to get used to a speed bike and then the M1 seems strange to me.”

A few riders have already ridden their MotoGP challengers at private tests, with Pol Espargaro putting some miles on his KTM at the Red Bull Ring late last month. 

Bradley Smith – who may well be called into action to replace the banned Andrea Iannone – rode the Aprilia at Misano last week, with a private group test organised by Ducati set to take place at the San Marino Grand Prix venue on 23-24 June. 

Next article
Rossi tipped to conclude new Yamaha deal this month

Previous article

Rossi tipped to conclude new Yamaha deal this month
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team , Team HRC
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Trending

1
Formula 1

China offered Formula 1 double-header for 2020

1h
2
Supercars

The Bend in danger of losing 2020 Supercars round

3h
3
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin dominates in Miami, as Logano trips up Elliott

4
Formula 1

Renault: 2026 engines will be F1's "next battlefield"

2h
5
WRC

Toyota decides against debuting GR Yaris in WRC next year

14m

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Quartararo: Marquez has "raised the bar" for fitness
MGP

Quartararo: Marquez has "raised the bar" for fitness

Rossi tipped to conclude new Yamaha deal this month
MGP

Rossi tipped to conclude new Yamaha deal this month

MotoGP releases 13-round revised 2020 schedule
MGP

MotoGP releases 13-round revised 2020 schedule

Mugello MotoGP race cancelled amid F1 rumours
MGP

Mugello MotoGP race cancelled amid F1 rumours

WADA calls to extend Iannone’s drugs ban to four years
MGP

WADA calls to extend Iannone’s drugs ban to four years

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.