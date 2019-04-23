Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira: KTM needs to be ridden "Marquez-style"

shares
comments
Oliveira: KTM needs to be ridden "Marquez-style"
By:
1h ago

Tech 3 KTM rookie Miguel Oliveira believes the RC16 bike requires a riding style akin to reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to get the most from it.

Oliveira has impressed as a MotoGP rookie three races into the 2019 season, as he scored points on two occasions with a best finish of 11th in Argentina.

The Portuguese rider, coming from Moto2, has had an easier start with KTM than the likes of Johann Zarco and Hafizh Syahrin, who have switched from Yamaha MotoGP bikes.

Oliveira reckons that not being already used to riding another MotoGP bike is an advantage, as the KTM has to be ridden "aggressively" in the vein Marquez rides his Honda.

"That is one of the things, which I believe is an advantage, is that I have no means to compare my bike to other MotoGP bike," Oliveira told MotoGP.com.

"I haven't ridden another one rather than the KTM, so for me it is quite simple, for Johann and maybe Pol [Espargaro] even less because it is his third year with the KTM, but for Johann it's even harder because he is used to another bike and another way of riding.

"For me it is just adapting to a new situation. I believe the way to ride is to be a bit more aggressive, as we see Pol on the brakes especially because it is not that easy to make the bike go into the corner.

"Pol has his unique way of riding the bike and also set-up-wise it is a bit different from me. That is one of the ways to ride the bike, a bit more Marquez-style."

Read also:

Lead KTM rider Espargaro agreed that turning with the RC16 is not easy, but added that it has significantly improved compared to last year and has become "less physical".

"The grip is much better than last year, the bike even if it is not turning as much as we want it, it is turning much better than last year," said the Spaniard.

"The engine is going faster and smoother with all the electronics working proper.

"It is less physical than last year for sure so it lets you push until the end of the race, you don't need to take some laps to rest.

"Overall the package is much better than last year but still missing quite a lot.

"For sure the bike is not turning as fast as the others, is a little bit heavier than the others, especially feeling my legs after this [Austin] race, and shoulders, I need to make so much power to turn the bike.

"Also the bike has strong points, in the brakes it is very good, putting the bike inside the corners it is very fast."

Additional reporting by Charles Bradley

Next article
How Suzuki got over the Vinales break-up

Previous article

How Suzuki got over the Vinales break-up
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Pol Espargaro , Miguel Oliveira
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing , Tech 3
Author David Gruz
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton the only driver on Senna's level - Berger
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton the only driver on Senna's level - Berger

2h ago
Johansson’s radical proposal to make F1 awesome again – Part 1 Article
Formula 1

Johansson’s radical proposal to make F1 awesome again – Part 1

Supercars hits Mustang with parity aero changes Article
Supercars

Supercars hits Mustang with parity aero changes

Latest videos
Start of Dutch Bike GP 1986, 250cc 03:13
MotoGP

Start of Dutch Bike GP 1986, 250cc

Apr 22, 2019
Lucky Strike Suzuki technical feature 03:08
MotoGP

Lucky Strike Suzuki technical feature

Apr 22, 2019

News in depth
Oliveira: KTM needs to be ridden "Marquez-style"
MotoGP

Oliveira: KTM needs to be ridden "Marquez-style"

How Suzuki got over the Vinales break-up
MotoGP

How Suzuki got over the Vinales break-up

Dovizioso: Rossi would've "destroyed himself" with old mentality
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Rossi would've "destroyed himself" with old mentality

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.