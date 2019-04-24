Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo understands Vinales' recent start woes

shares
comments
Lorenzo understands Vinales' recent start woes
By:
1h ago

Jorge Lorenzo says he can sympathise with Maverick Vinales' recent difficulties during race starts, as he suffered similar problems earlier in his MotoGP career.

Yamaha rider Vinales made sluggish getaways in both of the first two races of the year in Qatar and Argentina, and then was handed a ride-through penalty for jumping the start in Austin.

The Spaniard languishes down in 12th in the championship as a result, having scored less than a third of teammate Valentino Rossi's points - albeit losing a likely seventh-place finish at Termas de Rio Hondo after being taken out by Franco Morbidelli.

Vinales spoke in Argentina of needing to adjust his usual sweeping lines to be able to overtake other riders, an issue familiar to Lorenzo.

The Honda rider said he also struggled to maintain his grid positions in the early years of his premier class career and that he found circulating close behind other riders difficult.

"I understand he struggles to start well with the clutch," said Lorenzo. "It doesn’t matter if he’s on the first row, he always loses positions.

"I suffered also this problem at the beginning of my career in MotoGP. Normally I made pole position or front row, then I lost one row because bad start and then it’s difficult.

"I had quite different kind of lines compared to other riders, when you are behind other riders you have to take some comfort zone in case you make a mistake, and don’t touch the rider. If you are behind, you have to brake earlier and you are losing time, just to have this margin of safety.

"Probably this is what happened to Maverick. He prefers going alone and leading the race."

Despite his meagre points haul, Vinales has demonstrated strong race pace in 2019, finishing all three warm-up sessions inside the top four, while also taking pole in Qatar and second on the grid in Argentina.

Speaking post-race in Austin, Vinales said: "Today was fantastic, the tyres. We choose the correct one in the front, the soft was amazing. Honestly I started and I already knew I jumped the start so I don't risk.

"Anyway, today was a race to be in the front as usual. This is two races we had some problems but we have the pace to be in front so we need just to clarify, not make the mistakes and be in the front. That is the place we have to be."

Additional reporting by Charles Bradley

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Oliveira: KTM needs to be ridden "Marquez-style"

Previous article

Oliveira: KTM needs to be ridden "Marquez-style"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now , Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Red Bull, Toro Rosso get major Honda engine upgrade for Baku Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull, Toro Rosso get major Honda engine upgrade for Baku

4h ago
Bottas: Lead cars still "controlling" races despite aero changes Article
Formula 1

Bottas: Lead cars still "controlling" races despite aero changes

Johansson’s radical proposal to make F1 awesome again – Part 2 Article
Formula 1

Johansson’s radical proposal to make F1 awesome again – Part 2

Latest videos
Start of Dutch Bike GP 1986, 250cc 03:13
MotoGP

Start of Dutch Bike GP 1986, 250cc

Apr 22, 2019
Lucky Strike Suzuki technical feature 03:08
MotoGP

Lucky Strike Suzuki technical feature

Apr 22, 2019

Shop Our Store
Maverick Viñales

Maverick Viñales

Shop Now
Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo

Shop Now

News in depth
Lorenzo understands Vinales' recent start woes
MotoGP

Lorenzo understands Vinales' recent start woes

Oliveira: KTM needs to be ridden "Marquez-style"
MotoGP

Oliveira: KTM needs to be ridden "Marquez-style"

How Suzuki got over the Vinales break-up
MotoGP

How Suzuki got over the Vinales break-up

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.