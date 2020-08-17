MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
MotoGP / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Oliveira: Espargaro should rethink "questionable" approach

shares
comments
Oliveira: Espargaro should rethink "questionable" approach
By:
Aug 17, 2020, 9:23 AM

Miguel Oliveira has suggested that Pol Espargaro should think about changing his "questionable" approach to racing following the KTM duo's collision in the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix.

Factory KTM rider Espargaro was struggling in the restarted Austrian GP due to a switch to the soft rear tyre - having run out of fresh medium rubber - and the Spaniard had dropped out of the podium places by lap nine.

After running deep into the Turn 4 right-hander, Tech 3 rider Oliveira tried to come up on the inside of the recovering Espargaro and the pair collided into retirement.

It is the second collision in two races for Espargaro, who also had a coming together with Johann Zarco during the previous weekend's Czech GP at Brno.

With Oliveira noting both incidents were of "the same character", the MotoGP sophomore thinks Espargaro needs to consider changing the way he goes racing.

"At the end of the day, there is nothing really strong that you can apply to the KTM riders," Oliveira said when asked if he wanted KTM to weigh in. "At the end of the day, we're also competing against each other.

"Of course, it's extra frustrating being a KTM rider, but at the end of the day you have to take it as another rider. You cannot ask a rider not to compete, and I think it's in every rider's mind to understand what they could have done differently.

"If I was Pol, already with two incidents with the same character, I would start to think if I am approaching racing in general in the right way, because at the moment it seems questionable."

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing crash

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This is the third time Oliveira has been taken out of races by fellow KTM riders.

Brad Binder clattered into him in the Andalusian GP at Jerez last month and Zarco wiped him out of last year's British GP - the latter incident leaving Oliveira with a shoulder injury.

Espargaro branded the clash a "racing incident", adding: "I was wide, and Miguel actually in that place was a little bit wide as well and also we checked the data and he was like that.

"I was opening the throttle on the outside [of the track], he was opening the throttle on the inside. He couldn't see me; I couldn't see him, and we collided.

"This is what we call a racing incident and we really are agreed. I couldn't do anything; I was on the white lines so I couldn't move. He said he couldn't see me.

"I know Miguel, we have a good relationship, and I know every move he makes he thinks about it. He made this [move] because he was sure it was possible to overtake."

Series MotoGP
Event Austrian GP
Drivers Pol Espargaro , Miguel Oliveira
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

