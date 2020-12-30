MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19

shares
comments
MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19
By:

Gresini team boss Fausto Gresini has been hospitalised with COVID-19 in Italy having fallen ill shortly before Christmas.

The 59-year-old team owner tested positive for the virus last week and was hospitalised on December 27 at the Sant Maria della Scaletta in Imola.

However, an update from the Gresini team says he was transported to the Maggiore Carlo Pizzardi hospital in nearby Bologna to a specialised COVID-19 care ward. His condition at the time of writing remains unknown.

A brief statement from the Gresini team read: “Following the COVID-19 positivity discovered shortly before the Christmas break, Fausto Gresini - after an initial isolation period at home - was hospitalised on 27 December at the Santa Maria della Scaletta hospital in Imola.

“The Gresini Racing Team Principal was transported today to the Maggiore Carlo Alberto Pizzardi hospital in Bologna, in a more specialised ward for COVID-19 care.

“Fausto's conditions are constantly monitored. Further updates will follow.”

Read Also:

Gresini currently fields Aprilia’s official factory entry in the MotoGP world championship, having joined forces for the marque’s return to the premier class in 2015.

That partnership will continue into 2021, though Gresini announced earlier in December the outfit would become independent again from 2022, with Aprilia set to be a standalone factory team.

Despite MotoGP’s efforts in 2020 to stop the spread of the virus within its paddock, several high-profile members were ultimately forced to miss races having caught the illness between events.

Pramac rider Jorge Martin was absent from the Misano Moto2 double-header after becoming the first rider to test positive, with nine-times grand prix world champion Valentino Rossi forced out of the Aragon rounds after catching the virus.

Yamaha team manager Massimo Meregalli had to miss the Valencia races after one of Maverick Vinales’ crew tested positive for the virus, with several other Yamaha members absent from the French and Aragon GPs after a positive test within that bubble.

Despite the virus situation escalating again across Europe, MotoGP is still on course to make it to the first pre-season test of 2021 in Malaysia in late February as series organisers work on a plan with the local government to bypass the mandatory quarantine period for travellers.

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines

Previous article

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Ferrari: Schumacher might face 'difficult' first F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Schumacher might face 'difficult' first F1 season

F1 needs to become more driver dependent in 2022 - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 needs to become more driver dependent in 2022 - Sainz

F1 teams face "head scratching" to manage 2021 tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams face "head scratching" to manage 2021 tyres

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19

Perez's Mercedes knowledge a factor in Red Bull signing him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez's Mercedes knowledge a factor in Red Bull signing him

Fast-tracking upgrades key to McLaren F1 progress - Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Fast-tracking upgrades key to McLaren F1 progress - Seidl

Sainz: Ferrari not a team that "devours" its drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Ferrari not a team that "devours" its drivers

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines

Latest news

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines

LCR MotoGP move won’t be a total reset - Alex Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

LCR MotoGP move won’t be a total reset - Alex Marquez

Yamaha “confident” in MotoGP engine reliability for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha “confident” in MotoGP engine reliability for 2021

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: Schumacher might face 'difficult' first F1 season

2h
2
Formula 1

F1 needs to become more driver dependent in 2022 - Sainz

4h
3
Formula 1

F1 teams face "head scratching" to manage 2021 tyres

1d
4
MotoGP

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19

1h
5
Formula 1

Perez's Mercedes knowledge a factor in Red Bull signing him

23h

Latest news

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19
MotoGP

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines
MotoGP

MotoGP working on Sepang test without quarantines

LCR MotoGP move won’t be a total reset - Alex Marquez
MotoGP

LCR MotoGP move won’t be a total reset - Alex Marquez

Yamaha “confident” in MotoGP engine reliability for 2021
MotoGP

Yamaha “confident” in MotoGP engine reliability for 2021

Petrucci "happy" Ducati fired him when it did
MotoGP

Petrucci "happy" Ducati fired him when it did

Latest videos

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders 01:22
MotoGP
Dec 29, 2020

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.