MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco: Rookie Martin "has talent to adapt well" to MotoGP

shares
comments
Zarco: Rookie Martin "has talent to adapt well" to MotoGP
By:

Johann Zarco says his future Pramac Ducati MotoGP teammate Jorge Martin “will have the talent to really adapt” to the premier class when he steps up in 2021. 

Motorsport.com first reported earlier this year Ducati had come to an arrangement with Moto2 race winner Martin to bring him into its fold at Pramac for 2021, with that move officially confirmed in September.

The 2018 Moto3 world champion ended the 2020 Moto2 campaign fifth in the standings, with the Ajo KTM rider’s title hopes demolished by a two-race layoff at Misano after he contracted COVID-19.

Martin will be one of three rookies stepping up from Moto2 next year, along with 2020 world champion Enea Bastianini and runner-up Luca Marini at Esponsorama Racing Ducati (formally Avintia).

When asked for his thoughts on his new-for-2021 teammate Martin, Zarco said: “Jorge Martin, I think he will adapt well.

“The way he is riding in Moto2, I see things and think he will have the talent to really adapt. 

"And overall with Pramac, they have so much reference and he will have a Spanish group, so he will feel good quickly.”

Read Also:

Both Zarco and Martin will have works machinery at Pramac next season, with the Frenchman confident he can “really do well” on it having seen what factory team-bound Jack Miller managed with back-to-back second-place finishes at the end of the year. 

"I will have this evolution for the year 2021, between the 2019 and 2020 bikes,” he said during a French Grand Prix press conference in December. 

“Technically, I can't really say what is different about the bike, I don't even know, but normally all the little cursors are pushed a little bit more to feel better in the race, on the bike, to be more punchy and therefore go for the podiums or the wins.

“I can't really say exactly what the difference is, but on paper there is something better.

“Miller's end of the season makes me think that it can really do well and that I can really feel good on this bike which is evolved compared to the one I have known this year." 

Related video

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19

Previous article

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

The hidden tech fight that will define F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The hidden tech fight that will define F1 2021

Red Bull explains timing of Perez Abu Dhabi photo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull explains timing of Perez Abu Dhabi photo

Hamilton knighted in Queen’s New Year Honours list
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton knighted in Queen’s New Year Honours list

Dakar bike stars hit out at "dangerous" new tyre rules
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar bike stars hit out at "dangerous" new tyre rules

MotoGP working on plans to run Sepang test in February
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP working on plans to run Sepang test in February

Seidl: Outdated F1 infrastructure still a huge McLaren weakness
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl: Outdated F1 infrastructure still a huge McLaren weakness

Two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner John Paul Jr dies
IMSA IMSA / Obituary

Two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner John Paul Jr dies

Coyne: Driver line-up will be “wrapped up by mid-January”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne: Driver line-up will be “wrapped up by mid-January”

Latest news

Zarco: Rookie Martin "has talent to adapt well" to MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco: Rookie Martin "has talent to adapt well" to MotoGP

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19

MotoGP working on plans to run Sepang test in February
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP working on plans to run Sepang test in February

LCR MotoGP move won’t be a total reset - Alex Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

LCR MotoGP move won’t be a total reset - Alex Marquez

Trending

1
Formula 1

The hidden tech fight that will define F1 2021

3h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull explains timing of Perez Abu Dhabi photo

18h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton knighted in Queen’s New Year Honours list

13h
4
Formula 1

Seidl: Outdated F1 infrastructure still a huge McLaren weakness

17h
5
Dakar

Dakar bike stars hit out at "dangerous" new tyre rules

2h

Latest news

Zarco: Rookie Martin "has talent to adapt well" to MotoGP
MotoGP

Zarco: Rookie Martin "has talent to adapt well" to MotoGP

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19
MotoGP

MotoGP team boss Gresini hospitalised with COVID-19

MotoGP working on plans to run Sepang test in February
MotoGP

MotoGP working on plans to run Sepang test in February

LCR MotoGP move won’t be a total reset - Alex Marquez
MotoGP

LCR MotoGP move won’t be a total reset - Alex Marquez

Yamaha “confident” in MotoGP engine reliability for 2021
MotoGP

Yamaha “confident” in MotoGP engine reliability for 2021

Latest videos

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders 01:22
MotoGP
Dec 29, 2020

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet 00:48
MotoGP
Nov 25, 2020

Marc Marquez unveils new 2021 Helmet

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 21, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portuguese Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Nov 14, 2020

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencian Grand Prix

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years 01:20
MotoGP
Nov 10, 2020

MotoGP Legend - Randy Mamola: Through the Years

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.