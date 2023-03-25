Subscribe
Previous / Portugal MotoGP weekend highlights need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez Next / Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Tech3 won't replace injured Espargaro for two MotoGP rounds

Tech3 intends not to replace Pol Espargaro in the next two MotoGP races as a sign of respect for him following his severe Portuguese Grand Prix FP2 crash.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Tech3 won't replace injured Espargaro for two MotoGP rounds
Listen to this article

The Spaniard crashed into the tyre barriers located at Turn 10 of the Portuguese track in FP2, in an impact that caused several fractures to his jaw and back, as well as severe trauma to the lung area.

Espargaro will remain under observation for another 24 hours in hospital in Faro before doctors assess the possibility of giving him permission to be transferred to Barcelona in the coming days for surgery.

Although it is still too early to calculate the extent of the injuries, it is clear that the Tech3 GASGAS rider will not be able to get back on his bike in the coming rounds in Argentina next week and the Americas GP in mid-April.

In addition to this Sunday's race in Portugal, Tech3 intends not to replace him in the next two rounds of the calendar.

"We won't do it out of respect for Pol," an executive from Tech3 told Motorsport.com on Saturday.

"Then, when we really know how he is and we have a clearer idea of the situation, then we will think of a plan."

The regulations stipulate however that the teams "must make every reasonable effort to propose a qualified replacement within ten days from the time of withdrawal", as stated in article 1.11.3 of the sporting regulations.

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Being part of the same group as KTM, it would be easy for Tech3 to use the various testers on the Austrian manufacturer's payroll.

Dani Pedrosa, who will take part in the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez on 30 April as a wildcard, is joined by Mika Kallio and Jonas Folger, the latter having joined the Mattighofen-based manufacturer's testing structure this winter.

Folger contested just one season in MotoGP in 2017 with Tech3 when it was a Yamaha satellite squad, but couldn't complete the campaign due to a chronic illness.

Ducati will also need to call on a replacement rider for the coming Argentina round next week, after Enea Bastianini suffered a fractured shoulder in a collision with Luca Marini in Saturday's Portugal MotoGP sprint race.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Portugal MotoGP weekend highlights need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez

Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Ducati has not discussed rider status with 2023 MotoGP line-up

Ducati has not discussed rider status with 2023 MotoGP line-up

MotoGP

Ducati has not discussed rider status with 2023 MotoGP line-up Ducati has not discussed rider status with 2023 MotoGP line-up

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

MotoGP

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

Pol Espargaro More from
Pol Espargaro
MotoGP doctor gives Pol Espargaro update after violent Portugal FP2 crash

MotoGP doctor gives Pol Espargaro update after violent Portugal FP2 crash

MotoGP
Portugal GP

MotoGP doctor gives Pol Espargaro update after violent Portugal FP2 crash MotoGP doctor gives Pol Espargaro update after violent Portugal FP2 crash

Pol Espargaro laments “no motivation” from Honda to improve his MotoGP bike

Pol Espargaro laments “no motivation” from Honda to improve his MotoGP bike

MotoGP
Thailand GP

Pol Espargaro laments “no motivation” from Honda to improve his MotoGP bike Pol Espargaro laments “no motivation” from Honda to improve his MotoGP bike

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Latest news

Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR

Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR

NAS NASCAR Cup

Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR Raikkonen enjoys "old-style" racing without F1 DRS in NASCAR

Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash

Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash Marquez “completely agrees” with penalty for Oliveira Portugal MotoGP crash

Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash

Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash Espargaro: Marquez should get one-race ban for Oliveira MotoGP crash

Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty

Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty Marquez escapes Oliveira Portugal MotoGP clash with minor penalty

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.