Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Japanese GP / Practice report

Motegi MotoGP: Pedrosa fastest in FP2 on drying track

shares
comments
Motegi MotoGP: Pedrosa fastest in FP2 on drying track
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
1h ago

Honda rider Dani Pedrosa set the pace in second practice for MotoGP's Japanese Grand Prix on a damp-but-drying Motegi track.

Rain following the conclusion of a dry Friday morning session at Motegi meant just a handful of riders ventured out of the pits in the opening stages, and with 15 minutes left to run less than half the field had set laptimes.

Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco topped the timesheets at that stage with a 1m54.477s, and the Frenchman had improved to a 1m53.728s when Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) became the first rider to leave the pits on slicks.

After setting a first flying lap three seconds off the pace, the Australian then leapt to the head of the order on a 1m52.863s, and began to carve chunks out of his own benchmark over the following laps.

The Australian had worked his way down to a 1m49.022s when he was ousted from the top of the times by Pramac teammate Danilo Petrucci at the very end of the session.

Petrucci's lead was short-lived though, as his 1m48.939s was eclipsed by both Pedrosa's 1m48.136s and Aprilia man Scott Redding's 1'48.635s.

Miller ended up fourth ahead of Zarco, who ended the session was the top Yamaha rider after switching to slicks.

Completing the top 10 in a mixed-up order were Zarco's Tech 3 teammate Hafizh Syahrin, Bradley Smith (KTM), Xavier Simeon (Avintia Ducati), Thomas Luthi (Marc VDS Honda) and Suzuki wildcard Sylvain Guintoli.

Both the factory Yamaha riders Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales opted to stay on wets even after it became clear slicks were the tyre of choice, and ended up 14th and 15th respectively of the 18 riders who set times.

The top two in the points, Marc Marquez (Honda) and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), were among seven riders who didn't set a laptime all session, along with LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow.

Dovizioso's FP1 benchmark of 1m45.358s remains the fastest of the weekend so far.

Second practice results:

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'48.136  
2 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'48.635 0.499
3 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'48.939 0.803
4 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'49.022 0.886
5 5 France Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'49.133 0.997
6 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'49.387 1.251
7 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'49.573 1.437
8 10 Belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'50.154 2.018
9 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'50.482 2.346
10 50 France Sylvain Guintoli  Suzuki 1'50.578 2.442
11 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'50.694 2.558
12 89 Japan Katsuyuki Nakasuga  Yamaha 1'51.652 3.516
13 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'53.586 5.450
14 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'54.078 5.942
15 25 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'54.133 5.997
16 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'54.758 6.622
17 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'57.297 9.161
18 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'58.255 10.119
Next MotoGP article
Suzuki gives Guintoli 2019 engine, aero for Motegi

Previous article

Suzuki gives Guintoli 2019 engine, aero for Motegi
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Dani Pedrosa Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Williams has plan to sign Ocon for 2019
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams has plan to sign Ocon for 2019

10h ago
NASCAR's Bowyer Article
Formula 1

NASCAR's Bowyer "blown away" by F1 visit

Crutchlow: You can't compare my career to Rea's Article
MotoGP

Crutchlow: You can't compare my career to Rea's

Latest videos
Go Figure: MotoGP - Japanese GP, Twin Ring Motegi 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Japanese GP, Twin Ring Motegi

20h ago
MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP 00:51
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP

Oct 6, 2018

Shop Our Store
Dani Pedrosa

Dani Pedrosa

Shop Now

News in depth
Motegi MotoGP: Pedrosa fastest in FP2 on drying track
MotoGP

Motegi MotoGP: Pedrosa fastest in FP2 on drying track

Suzuki gives Guintoli 2019 engine, aero for Motegi
MotoGP

Suzuki gives Guintoli 2019 engine, aero for Motegi

Motegi MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Crutchlow in first practice
MotoGP

Motegi MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Crutchlow in first practice

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.