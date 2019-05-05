Sign in
MotoGP / Spanish GP / Practice report

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez tops warm-up despite more Honda problems

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez tops warm-up despite more Honda problems
By:
1h ago

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez set the pace in the Sunday morning warm-up at Jerez despite Honda's streak of mechanical problems continuing on his bike.

Marquez lost drive in his bike on the exit of the final corner of his first lap, and fell off the RC213V as he tried to duck into the pits instead of going onto the main straight.

But Marquez quickly refired his bike and reached his garage, re-entering the track on his second Honda a few minutes later.

Though he nearly crashed that one as well following a big rear tyre slide at Turn 2, Marquez took the lead from Franco Morbidelli with five minutes on the clock.

At a time the rest of the field could not go below the 1m38s barrier, Marquez did a 1m37.776s and then a 1m37.595s in quick succession.

Maverick Vinales eventually did a 1m37.9s before the session ended but Marquez still comfortably topped the warm-up, with a gap of 0.341s.

Suzuki's Joan Mir grabbed third after the chequered flag fell, demoting Franco Morbidelli, who had led for a few minutes before Marquez took over.

LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami was fifth followed by Aleix Espargaro - whose Aprilia teammate Andrea Iannone withdrew from the Spanish GP following a Saturday crash - but the Spaniard set his best time with a soft rear tyre.

Pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo was seventh, narrowly outpacing Ducati factory rider Danilo Petrucci, whose teammate Andrea Dovizioso was beaten to ninth place by Cal Crutchlow.

Jorge Lorenzo led in the early stages but ended up 11th, ahead of top KTM Pol Espargaro, as Valentino Rossi continued his underwhelming weekend in 15th.

Warm-up results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 10 1'37.595  
2 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 12 1'37.936 0.341
3 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 11 1'38.056 0.461
4 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 12 1'38.065 0.470
5 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 12 1'38.119 0.524
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 12 1'38.127 0.532
7 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 11 1'38.148 0.553
8 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 12 1'38.172 0.577
9 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 11 1'38.232 0.637
10 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 12 1'38.260 0.665
11 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 12 1'38.262 0.667
12 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 12 1'38.336 0.741
13 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 12 1'38.484 0.889
14 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 12 1'38.561 0.966
15 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 11 1'38.565 0.970
16 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 11 1'38.630 1.035
17 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia 12 1'38.840 1.245
18 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 12 1'38.842 1.247
19 France Johann Zarco KTM 9 1'39.134 1.539
20 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 12 1'39.480 1.885
21 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 11 1'39.488 1.893
22 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 7 1'39.665 2.070
23 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 10 1'41.092 3.497
Iannone withdraws from Spanish GP after crash

Iannone withdraws from Spanish GP after crash
Marc Marquez
