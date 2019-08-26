MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / British GP / Breaking news

Marquez says strategy exposed him to Silverstone defeat

shares
comments
Marquez says strategy exposed him to Silverstone defeat
By:
Aug 26, 2019, 12:32 PM

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez says he employed a British Grand Prix strategy that would minimise any possible points loss, rather than one that would’ve helped him win the race.

Marquez started from pole at Silverstone and led 18 of the first 20 laps, ultimately falling prey to a last-corner Alex Rins move as the Suzuki man outdragged him to the chequered flag by 0.013s.

The pair had run well clear of the chasing pack for most of the event, and although Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales closed in on Marquez and Rins during their late-race battle, he was powerless to challenge either.

Marquez admitted that leading from the outset was not optimal for his victory hopes, but said he was specifically looking to stretch the leading pack in an effort to minimise the risk to his advantage in the title race.

“My strategy for the race was very easy, but very precise,” he explained. “My strategy was to not make the best strategy to win the race, just make the best strategy to make the front group smaller - because then you can lose fewer points.

“I know that leading the race you use more tyres, you use more physical condition, you use more fuel, but anyway it's the target, to take a lot of points for the championship. And this was my main target, I say I will lead the race, I will push-push-push, to try to have a small group in the front group, and that's what I did.

“In the end it was me and Rins, of course he was more fresh in the last laps, but the target I already achieved. Then in the end I tried [to win], was not possible, but the most important is 20 points more for the championship - we arrive here with 58, leaving we have 78.”

More from the British GP:

Marquez tried to get Rins to pass him and lead a few laps during the race, but the Suzuki rider stayed ahead for only a handful of corners – with Marquez wary of the time losses that both riders would incur if they tried to stay behind the other.

“Of course was difficult to defend [from Rins in the end], because I didn't know where were his weak points,” Marquez said.

“But when I tried to do that strategy in the middle of the race, to follow him some laps, to save some tyres, to save some fuel and to know where he was struggling, he just closed [the throttle] even more.

“And then we lose nearly one second in one lap, and I saw that Maverick was coming. So I said, 'Okay, I don't care about the victory, I care only about the points'.

“I knew that if I stay there [behind Rins], I can take only 16 points in the race. I know if that I push I can take 25 or 20 - I keep pushing, pushing, pushing. And when you are racing in front, was my strategy [in the past] to stay behind and attack the last five laps, and you arrive with the best tyre.

“But now I'm in a different situation in the championship, and to win the final battle you need to lose some battles. Today was very very close, but was like this.”

Marquez’s increased championship lead was aided by nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso’s huge crash at the very first corner of the race.

“It's a shame because Dovi was out again for not his mistake," Marquez said. "I wish all the best to him because I heard it was an ugly crash.”

Podium: race winner Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP, second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, third place Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Podium: race winner Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP, second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, third place Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
MotoGP 2020 calendar changes revealed

Previous article

MotoGP 2020 calendar changes revealed
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event British GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

San Marino GP

San Marino GP

13 Sep - 15 Sep
FP1 Starts in
17 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 13 Sep
13:25
09:55
FP2 Fri 13 Sep
17:40
14:10
FP3 Sat 14 Sep
13:25
09:55
FP4 Sat 14 Sep
17:00
13:30
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
17:40
14:10
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
18:05
14:35
WU Sun 15 Sep
12:50
09:20
Race Sun 15 Sep
17:30
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Committed Raikkonen "easy to manage" for Alfa Romeo

2h
2
Formula 1

Sainz: Not enough top F1 cars for top drivers

3
NASCAR Cup

Cup crew chief Matt Borland indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

18m

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

Latest news

Marquez says strategy exposed him to Silverstone defeat
MGP

Marquez says strategy exposed him to Silverstone defeat

MotoGP 2020 calendar changes revealed
MGP

MotoGP 2020 calendar changes revealed

Lorenzo feels "out of danger" after "survival" British GP
MGP

Lorenzo feels "out of danger" after "survival" British GP

Silverstone MotoGP: Best images from Sunday’s race
MGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Best images from Sunday’s race

Rossi's podium bid derailed by rear tyre issue
MGP

Rossi's podium bid derailed by rear tyre issue

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.