MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez declared fit to ride at Andalusian GP

shares
comments
Marquez declared fit to ride at Andalusian GP
By:
Jul 23, 2020, 12:02 PM

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has been declared fit to ride in this weekend's Andalusian GP, just four days after an operation on a broken right arm in the Spanish Grand Prix,

Marquez crashed heavily on lap 22 of 25 of last Sunday's season-opener at Jerez and broke the humerus bone in his right arm.

The reigning world champion flew to hospital in Barcelona on Monday and underwent an operation - carried out by famed MotoGP surgeon Dr. Xavier Mir - on Tuesday morning, where a plate and some screws were fixed to the bone.

The operation proved a success and, crucially, no damage to the radial nerve was discovered.

Though both doctors and Honda said Marquez would be out of this weekend's second outing at Jerez and was aiming for a Czech GP return at Brno, Marquez revealed his intention to ride this weekend on Wednesday.

Returning to Jerez on Thursday, Marquez underwent a medical check on Thursday afternoon and was passed fit by MotoGP doctors to ride this weekend.

Prior to his crash last Sunday, Marquez was recovering through from 16th after saving a spectacular front end moment through Turn 4 on lap five while leading.

Marquez had scythed his way through the field and was chasing down Yamaha's Maverick Vinales for second when he was flung from his RC213V at Turn 3.

Read Also:

Fellow Honda rider Cal Crutchlow underwent physical checks on Thursday on the right wrist he fractured in a crash in the warm-up session on Sunday and has been passed fit.

In a statement issued on Tuesday following Marquez's surgery, Honda team boss Albeto Puig said he expected LCR's Crutchlow to be able to race this weekend.

Suzuki's Alex Rins has also been passed fit to race this weekend, after dislocating and fracturing his right shoulder in a fast crash in qualifying last Saturday.

Undergoing treatment immediately, Suzuki said in a social media post earlier this week that Rins was already improving.

Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo leads the MotoGP world championship for the first time after claiming his debut win last weekend, with Vinales and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso completing the top three.

Honda team boss Alberto Puig courted controversy earlier this weekend when he made comments suggesting that this year's world title would hold less value to the victor should Marquez be ruled out of races.

 
Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles

Previous article

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles

Next article

Espargaro: MotoGP medical checks good enough

Espargaro: MotoGP medical checks good enough
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Hockenheim out of running for 2020 F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
56m

Hockenheim out of running for 2020 F1 race

Racing Point won’t ignore Perez’s loyalty in Vettel decision
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Racing Point won’t ignore Perez’s loyalty in Vettel decision

Marquez declared fit to ride at Andalusian GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Marquez declared fit to ride at Andalusian GP

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles

Norris happy to see Russell make an impact with Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris happy to see Russell make an impact with Williams

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda drivers "really shocked" by Supra race pace

Injured Marquez evaluating shock Jerez MotoGP return this weekend
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Injured Marquez evaluating shock Jerez MotoGP return this weekend

Latest news

Espargaro: MotoGP medical checks good enough
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
9m

Espargaro: MotoGP medical checks good enough

Marquez declared fit to ride at Andalusian GP
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Marquez declared fit to ride at Andalusian GP

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles

Injured Marquez evaluating shock Jerez MotoGP return this weekend
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Injured Marquez evaluating shock Jerez MotoGP return this weekend

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hockenheim out of running for 2020 F1 race

56m
2
Formula 1

Racing Point won’t ignore Perez’s loyalty in Vettel decision

3h
3
MotoGP

Marquez declared fit to ride at Andalusian GP

1h
4
Formula 1

Radio rule stopped Mercedes from easing Hamilton's stall concerns

5
MotoGP

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles

3h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

Latest news

Espargaro: MotoGP medical checks good enough
MGP

Espargaro: MotoGP medical checks good enough

Marquez declared fit to ride at Andalusian GP
MGP

Marquez declared fit to ride at Andalusian GP

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles
MGP

Yamaha sent engines to Japan after Jerez MotoGP troubles

Injured Marquez evaluating shock Jerez MotoGP return this weekend
MGP

Injured Marquez evaluating shock Jerez MotoGP return this weekend

The MotoGP rookie who promises a golden future for KTM
MGP

The MotoGP rookie who promises a golden future for KTM

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.