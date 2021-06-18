Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP Next / Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments
MotoGP / German GP News

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position

By:
Co-author:
Matteo Nugnes

Marc Marquez says he “cannot imagine” following in Valentino Rossi’s footsteps and remaining in MotoGP despite not having “options” to fight for podiums, though he appreciates the Italian’s drive.

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position

Rossi is in his 26th season of grand prix racing in 2021, but it has so far been the worst of his career having only scored 15 points from the opening seven races and shown nothing close to podium potential on the Petronas SRT Yamaha.

The Italian – who was 21st after Friday’s practice for the German Grand Prix – will decide on his future beyond 2022 in the summer break, though retirement appears to be looming.

In his nine years in MotoGP, Marquez is just one title shy of Rossi’s tally of seven and is expected to surpass this once he returns to full fitness following his nine-month injury layoff last year.

Read Also:

In a recent interview triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo said he enjoyed winning more than he did racing, with Marquez asked if he shared in this view on Friday at the Sachsenring.

“One of the motivations to be here is because I like the taste of the podiums and winning races and being competitive,” he said.

“As soon as I feel I cannot be competitive and fighting for the top positions, then it’s time to reconsider many things.

“But it’s sure it’s not the actual situation, the actual situation is I have some limitations that I am working on and the target is to have some extra motivation to be or to ride in the same way as the past.

“But it’s true if you win many races and many championships in the past, the way when you don’t win is you need extra fuel, [for] the victories. The emotions give to you extra fuel, extra motivation and a winner needs this.

“Especially for this reason, I say I’m very surprised and I appreciate, but at the same time I’m surprised the way that Valentino accepts this because now Valentino is riding, he doesn’t have options but he is still enjoying – or looks like he’s enjoying.

“But in his position for example, I cannot imagine – maybe in the future, I don’t know – but I cannot imagine staying in this championship and don’t have a chance to stay even in the podium.”

In response to this, Rossi said continuing “made sense” as he “hoped” he could be more competitive than he is, but concedes his current form is “no fun”.

"When I talk about these things I always seem to be quite clear,” Rossi said.

"This year I continued because I hoped to be more competitive, maybe not fight for the world championship, but to be up there, have some good races and be in the top five.

"Maybe get on the podium on the right day, but still be close and be a protagonist.

"So, in my head it made sense, but the results are worse than we expected and of course I don't like racing to finish 16th or 20th either.

“Last year was a very strange, atypical season.

“There was the COVID, then I had just changed crew chief and I would have liked to compete in a real season.

"But it's no fun for me to finish 16th either."

shares
comments

Related video

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP

Previous article

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP

Next article

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

7h
2
Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2

2h
3
MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position

1h
4
Formula 1

Bottas unsure if improvement is coming from F1 chassis change

1h
5
GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Sabine Schmitz

7h
Latest news
Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments
MotoGP

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments

5m
Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position
MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position

1h
Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP
MotoGP

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP

2h
German MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2

3h
Petrucci targeting Dakar if he loses KTM MotoGP seat
MotoGP

Petrucci targeting Dakar if he loses KTM MotoGP seat

5h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Marc Marquez says the German MotoGP will be first “without limitations” 00:34
MotoGP
7h

MotoGP: Marc Marquez says the German MotoGP will be first “without limitations”

MotoGP: Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022 00:41
MotoGP
Jun 17, 2021

MotoGP: Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at the Sachsenring 01:29
MotoGP
Jun 15, 2021

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at the Sachsenring

MotoGP: Suzuki's Catalunya testing 05:07
MotoGP
Jun 11, 2021

MotoGP: Suzuki's Catalunya testing

MotoGP: Austria races to be open to full capacity crowds 00:38
MotoGP
Jun 10, 2021

MotoGP: Austria races to be open to full capacity crowds

More from
Lewis Duncan
Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments German GP
MotoGP

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP German GP
MotoGP

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
Rossi laments "very negative" Catalunya MotoGP race Catalan GP
MotoGP

Rossi laments "very negative" Catalunya MotoGP race

Rossi getting “genuine support” from Petronas SRT Catalan GP
MotoGP

Rossi getting “genuine support” from Petronas SRT

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime
MotoGP

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen pips Bottas by 0.008s in FP2

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position

Bottas unsure if improvement is coming from F1 chassis change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas unsure if improvement is coming from F1 chassis change

Nordschleife corner named after late Sabine Schmitz
GT GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Sabine Schmitz

German MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2

Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon’s new three-year F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: No Mercedes exit clauses in Ocon’s new three-year F1 deal

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull and Aston Martin were running with lower pressures

Latest news

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir feels like 'movie villain' over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current MotoGP position

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.