Previous / German MotoGP: Oliveira puts KTM on top in FP2
MotoGP / German GP News

Quartararo wants to make Marquez's 'life hard' in German MotoGP

By:

Fabio Quartararo wants to make Marc Marquez’s “life hard” in his quest for victory in the MotoGP German Grand Prix, but “will be happy” if the Honda rider is victorious.

Quartararo wants to make Marquez’s ‘life hard’ in German MotoGP

Honda rider Marquez has gone unbeaten at the Sachsenring in all classes since 2010 and felt ahead of the German GP weekend that the anti-clockwise layout would mean he would be “without physical limitation” for the first time this season.

Quartararo ended Friday second overall on his Yamaha, just over two tenths shy of KTM’s Miguel Oliveira, while FP1 pacesetter Marquez was 12th having elected against a time attack in FP2.

Yamaha rider Quartararo doesn’t feel Marquez is particularly any stronger than he is currently and joked he wanted to make things difficult for the Honda rider as he guns for his first victory since 2019 just as Marquez did to the Frenchman that season.

"I mean, I feel that he was super strong, but I feel the same,” Quartararo said on Friday.

“In 2019 I remember he made my life so hard for me to get my first victory, so I will try to do the same.

“But looks like he is super-fast, the pace looks good.

“We know that in this track he’s super-fast and I think everybody – I’m one of the only ones who will say it – but he had a really tough time and I will be happy for him if he gets a really good result.

“But happy for him, not happy for us, so we need to manage to try to get a really good result here and try to not make him win.

“But I’m not here for that, I’m here to fight for the win and the podium here, so this is out of my mind at the moment.

“But it would be something good [for him if he can win].”

Quartararo spent most of FP2 working on used tyre pace with medium rubber and was able to consistently lap in the mid 1m22s bracket.

Pleased with his form on used rubber, Quartararo admits his overall feeling with his Yamaha could be improved.

“Was long because my tyres finished with 33 or 34 laps, but was really long,” the championship leader said when asked by Motorsport.com about his used tyre pace.

“I didn’t really compare with all the other riders but I feel myself quite good.

“With 32 laps on the tyre I managed to make 1m22.5s.

“It’s the tyre from this morning, so I feel quite ok and I feel that we can improve a little bit because the feeling with the bike was not so good today, especially on the front.

“So, we have some ideas for tomorrow, but we are not so far, so I’m quite happy about today.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing crash

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo crashed in FP1 at the penultimate corner and initially looked to have hurt his shoulder.

He says he had some pain in his hand from the impact and admits he was “scared” he had picked up an injury at that moment.

“The hand was feeling sore, but was just the impact but was ok,” he added. “So, in FP2 I couldn’t really feel and everything was fine. In the moment I was a little bit scared but everything is fine.” 

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

