MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo has "intention" to end MotoGP career with Honda

Lorenzo has
By:
45m ago

Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo says it is his “intention” to end his premier-class motorcycle racing career at Honda.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who has contested nine MotoGP campaigns with Yamaha and two with Ducati, seemed in danger of dropping off the grid for 2019 when it became clear that his Ducati deal was unlikely to be renewed.

He has since admitted he had been “very close” to calling time on his MotoGP career before he secured a surprise move to Honda to be Marc Marquez's teammate for 2019-20.

Speaking to Sky Italia this week, Lorenzo said he has put his Ducati tenure behind him.

“I never gave up, even in the difficult times I always kept working,” he said. “I had this chance with Honda, which allowed for a happy ending to the [2018] season.

“I won't say that I'd like to finish my career with Honda, but maybe it is my last team. The results will decide, but that is my intention.

“I don't think about Ducati anymore.

“I know that when I like the bike and we put it in the right place, we can reach the top.”

The combination of Marquez and Lorenzo, who together have accounted for every MotoGP riders' title since 2012, has been repeatedly referred to as a 'dream team' for Repsol Honda.

Lorenzo takes no issue with that moniker, and even feels that the combined MotoGP stats of Marquez and himself don't do justice to their respective places in the history of the sport.

“In terms of numbers it is clear that we are one of the strongest teammate pairings in the history of MotoGP,” Lorenzo said.

“Sometimes you can win many titles because the competition is not so high... but in terms of speed and pure talent we are even stronger than the numbers show. It's the reality.”

Lorenzo missed the first pre-season test at Sepang after sustaining a scaphoid fracture in training during the off-season.

The Spaniard is undergoing physical rehabilitation in Lugano under the supervision of his new physio Angelo Scribano, son of Claudio Scribano, who previously worked with Lorenzo in the same role.

Motorsport.com understands that Lorenzo “is 100 percent confident” about his participation in the second pre-season test in Qatar, as his recovery is going “better than expected”.

Lorenzo said earlier this month that he was not among the favourites for the 2019 title - but when asked about his expectations for his first win with Honda, he said he was aiming to claim it “as soon as possible”.

“Nothing is impossible, maybe it will happen in [the season opener in] Qatar even, even though that'll be hard,” he added.

Additional reporting by German Garcia Casanova

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Jorge Lorenzo, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Jorge Lorenzo, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Repsol Media

Valentin Khorounzhiy

