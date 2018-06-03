Lorenzo: Bittersweet Mugello win changes "nothing" for future

Jorge Lorenzo has admitted that taking his first MotoGP win for Ducati will do "nothing" to change his contractual situation with the Italian manufacturer.

The three-time premier class champion ended a losing streak at Mugello dating back to Valencia 2016, his final race as a Yamaha rider, with an imperious lights-to-flag triumph on Ducati's home track.

It comes after a tough start to the season, which prior to Mugello had yielded just 16 points in five races, and the increasing likelihood that Lorenzo and Ducati will part ways at the end of 2018.

Asked by BT Sport whether the win would change anything about his future at Ducati, a visibly emotional Lorenzo replied: "Nothing. The future will not [be] modified after this victory.

"On one side, I am very happy. It’s like probably one of the best races of my life. The best victory of my life. But on another side, I’m sad.

"If I had before these pieces I needed, I could have had more podiums much earlier, I could have won before that race."

Lorenzo said after qualifying second on Saturday that he was confident that recent changes to the fuel tank of his Desmosedici would prevent him falling down the order as he did at Le Mans.

"I believe I am one of the most honest people in the paddock, but sometimes the people didn’t believe me," added Lorenzo. "They think I put excuses, but I don’t put excuses.

"I needed this support on the fuel tank to save more energy, and I needed the engine [to be] smoother, and when Ducati gave me these solutions, I improved so much.

"It’s an amazing dream after more than a year without any victory, a lot of suffering because the results didn’t come. It looked like the result would never arrive. But I never give up.

"I am very determined, when I was 16 years old, when I was riding 125cc with Derbi, [I told myself] I’m gonna win with this bike – finally I win with this bike, same with Ducati."