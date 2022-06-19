Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Bradl slams Honda heat issues after getting burns in German GP Next / Bagnaia: Difficult to accept 'unexplainable' German GP crash
MotoGP / German GP Special feature

German GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 German GP at Sachsenring, which charts the position changes.

By:
German GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Listen to this article

Normal View

Flourish logoA Flourish chart

Zoomed View

Flourish logoA Flourish chart
Bradl slams Honda heat issues after getting burns in German GP
Bradl slams Honda heat issues after getting burns in German GP
Bagnaia: Difficult to accept 'unexplainable' German GP crash

Bagnaia: Difficult to accept 'unexplainable' German GP crash
