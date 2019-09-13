MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / San Marino GP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in FP1

shares
comments
Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in FP1
By:
Sep 13, 2019, 8:49 AM

Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo led the way in the opening MotoGP practice session for the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

The Frenchman, whohad topped both days of the Misano test two weeks prior, outpaced Marc Marquez by nearly four tenths courtesy of a late fresh-tyre run - but had already spent most of FP1 in first place by then.

Quartararo and Marquez took turns in the lead in the opening spell of the session, the French rookie ending up on a 1m33.516s to Marquez's 1m33.575s at the conclusion of their first runs on the medium rear tyre.

Yamaha works rider Maverick Vinales was the only rider to run the pair close for most of FP1, less than a tenth off, with the rest of the pack another four tenths off the pace.

Marquez lapped within 0.013s of Quartararo's benchmark just after the halfway point in the session, while the Petronas Yamaha rider came up just a hundredth short of improving his laptime.

Quartararo then equipped a pair of fresh mediums for his final run, and fired in a 1m33.153s, before nearly slipping off his bike at the fast Curvone right-hander on his next attempt.

Marquez and Vinales made up the top three behind him, with wildcard Michele Pirro picking up fourth place as the lead Ducati.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro led brother Pol in fifth, the latter towing Marquez on his fastest lap.

Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi made it four Yamahas in the top nine, the pair split by Ducati's Danilo Petrucci, with Rossi running Yamaha's new brake cover, exhaust and carbon swingarm.

Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat led works rider Andrea Dovizioso by 0.013s in 10th, but crashed late on in the session at Turn 5, nearly collecting Honda's Jorge Lorenzo in the process after he overtook the three-time world champion.

The two other riders to crash - Aprilia's Andrea Iannone and Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller - both went down at the Quercia left-hander.

Tech 3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira and Lorenzo, two riders who pulled out of the Misano test with injury, were 20th and 21st respectively, both just over two seconds off the pace.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'33.153  
2 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'33.529 0.376
3 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'33.599 0.446
4 51 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 1'33.704 0.551
5 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'33.762 0.609
6 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'34.002 0.849
7 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'34.039 0.886
8 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'34.149 0.996
9 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'34.182 1.029
10 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'34.261 1.108
11 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'34.274 1.121
12 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'34.284 1.131
13 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'34.324 1.171
14 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'34.374 1.221
15 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'34.487 1.334
16 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'34.512 1.359
17 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'34.568 1.415
18 5 France Johann Zarco KTM 1'34.760 1.607
19 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1'34.990 1.837
20 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'35.264 2.111
21 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1'35.292 2.139
22 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'35.320 2.167
23 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'36.180 3.027
View full results
Next article
Lorenzo: "Nobody can say I haven't been trying with Honda"

Previous article

Lorenzo: "Nobody can say I haven't been trying with Honda"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event San Marino GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

San Marino GP

San Marino GP

13 Sep - 15 Sep
FP2 Starts in
02 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 13 Sep
17:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 13 Sep
22:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 14 Sep
17:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 14 Sep
21:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
22:10
14:10
Q1 Sat 14 Sep
22:35
14:35
WU Sun 15 Sep
17:20
09:20
Race Sun 15 Sep
22:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wehrlein approached Haas about 2020 seat

50m
2
Formula 1

Hamilton wants challenge from rivals to continue

1h
3
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in FP1

1h
4
Formula 1

Tech verdict: How Ferrari got it so right in Spa and Monza

5
Supercars

Walkinshaw rejects Courtney passion jibe

Latest videos

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Latest news

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in FP1
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in FP1

Lorenzo: "Nobody can say I haven't been trying with Honda"
MGP

Lorenzo: "Nobody can say I haven't been trying with Honda"

Iannone brothers to manage Fenati
MGP

Iannone brothers to manage Fenati

How Quartararo made Yamaha see what it was missing
MGP

How Quartararo made Yamaha see what it was missing

Honda: Lorenzo's problem is "courage and willingness"
MGP

Honda: Lorenzo's problem is "courage and willingness"

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.