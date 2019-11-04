MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Malaysian GP / Breaking news

Crutchlow undone by power loss in "horrendous" start

shares
comments
Crutchlow undone by power loss in "horrendous" start
By:
Nov 4, 2019, 11:10 AM

LCR Honda MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow says his Malaysian Grand Prix was compromised by power loss that led to a "horrendous" start and left him mired in the pack.

Crutchlow had qualified fifth at Sepang, but was muscled down the order on the opening lap and was running only 12th when he crashed out with a quarter of the race distance left to run.

"Evidently the whole thing started when I got a horrendous start," Crutchlow explained after the race. "When I shifted gears I had no power.

"Last week I got an absolutely rocket start in Phillip Island, and it seems the power today was the same. I got the best jump of the line we could've asked for and as soon as I shifted to second, it was just not going anywhere.

"I had five or six bikes go past me there, and at Turn 1 I got pushed wide and three more passed me.

"I think with a better start we could've been further up - I just got beat up on the first lap and that was it. After my bad start I got beat up."

Crutchlow made it clear that he was not comfortable with the bike afterwards, as he suspected "our setting was for a grippier track" than what the conditions were on Sunday.

But while he "had no grip at all" and struggled to get the bike stopped or accelerating out of the corners, he believed a decent result would've still been there for the taking if not for the start.

"I didn't feel great - but even not feeling great, I think if I would've got a [good] start, I could've been in a lot better position," he said.

"I did what I had to be able to start with the front group today, and I didn't get the start into Turn 1. You need to start with those guys and be able to go with them. I was already too far back to be able to challenge."

Crutchlow said his crash, which came at the circuit's sweeping final corner, happened because he couldn't get his Honda to slow down in the braking zone, and was "exactly the same" as his fall in the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

"Last time I crashed the bike was in Misano in the race - I didn't crash in Aragon, in Motegi, Phillip Island, in any practice or anything.

"So today was actually a little bit of a shock to crash, because I didn't think I was going to crash, I thought I was going to see the flag at least.

"We're disappointed but we have to take note that I've had a sixth, fifth and a second in the last races, I felt good in them races, we have to go to Valencia more positive than what the outcome was today."

Additional reporting by Andrew van Leeuwen

Next article
"Total disaster" first lap set up Quartararo struggle

Previous article

"Total disaster" first lap set up Quartararo struggle
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Malaysian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Cal Crutchlow Shop Now
Teams Team LCR
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Malaysian GP

Malaysian GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
22:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
03:05
15:05
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
22:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 2 Nov
02:25
14:25
Q1 Sat 2 Nov
03:05
15:05
Q2 Sat 2 Nov
03:30
15:30
WU Sun 3 Nov
21:40
09:40
Race Sun 3 Nov
02:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc says Verstappen's Ferrari engine claims "a joke"

2
Formula 1

Ferrari explains dip in straightline speed at Austin

1h
3
Formula 1

Bottas: Denying Hamilton win/title combo "feels good"

3h
4
Super GT

Button raced with "basically the same car as last year"

35m
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Ferrari has lost engine power in Austin

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Australian Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans 06:02
MotoGP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans

Latest news

Crutchlow undone by power loss in "horrendous" start
MGP

Crutchlow undone by power loss in "horrendous" start

"Total disaster" first lap set up Quartararo struggle
MGP

"Total disaster" first lap set up Quartararo struggle

Marquez inspired by Italy 2015 start at Sepang
MGP

Marquez inspired by Italy 2015 start at Sepang

Mir calls out race direction for "unfair" penalty
MGP

Mir calls out race direction for "unfair" penalty

Sepang MotoGP: Vinales takes crushing win from Marquez
MGP

Sepang MotoGP: Vinales takes crushing win from Marquez

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.