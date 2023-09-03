Catalan GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Catalan GP at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which charts the position changes.
Normal View
Zoomed View
Vinales first to fall foul of new MotoGP tyre pressure rules
Espargaro’s ‘life passed before my eyes’ after historic home MotoGP win
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Latest news
Hamlin announces multi-year contract extension with JGR
Hamlin announces multi-year contract extension with JGR Hamlin announces multi-year contract extension with JGR
Bastianini out of next three MotoGP rounds following Catalan GP crash
Bastianini out of next three MotoGP rounds following Catalan GP crash Bastianini out of next three MotoGP rounds following Catalan GP crash
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.