Vinales first to fall foul of new MotoGP tyre pressure rules
Maverick Vinales has been hit with an official warning from the FIM MotoGP stewards, becoming the first victim of the new tyre pressure rules, at the Catalan Grand Prix.
For the 2023 season, a new minimum front and rear tyre pressure was implemented, which riders had to keep within for 50% of grands prix and 30% of sprints.
However, this rule did not come into effect until the British Grand Prix last month as the Tyre Pressure Management System was not ready to be used by teams until then. From this weekend’s Catalan GP, the system has been fully automated, with live readings of everyone’s tyre pressures being transmitted.
Following Sunday’s grand prix, in which he was second in a historic Aprilia 1-2 behind team-mate Aleix Espargaro, Vinales was found to have run underneath the minimum tyre pressures. Vinales has been given a warning as a first offence, but a second breach will result in a three-second time penalty.
A statement from the stewards read: “On 3 September 2023 during the MotoGP race of the Gran Premi Monster Enegery de Catalunya you were found running tyre pressures lower than the parameters advices by the official supplier. This contravenes Article 2.4.4.9 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship regulations.
“For the above reason, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel has imposed on you an official warning according to Article 3.2.1 of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix disciplinary and arbitration code.”
For the rest of this season, a sliding scale of time penalties will be issued to riders contravening this rule. But from next season, any rider who contravenes the tyre pressure rule will be disqualified from the race.
The stewards have also confirmed that Enea Bastianini will have to serve a long lap penalty in the next grand prix in which he competes, after triggering a multi-rider pile-up on lap one on Sunday.
Bastianini was initially served the punishment prior to the restart of the race, though the Italian did not race having been taken to hospital. The Ducati rider has suffered fractures to his leg and hand.
Binder had “every rider’s worst nightmare” in horror Bagnaia Catalan MotoGP crash
Catalan GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Vinales “bet on myself” to succeed with Aprilia after Yamaha MotoGP split
Vinales “bet on myself” to succeed with Aprilia after Yamaha MotoGP split Vinales “bet on myself” to succeed with Aprilia after Yamaha MotoGP split
Bagnaia “scared” of 2009 Rossi/Lorenzo repeat with Vinales in Barcelona sprint
Bagnaia “scared” of 2009 Rossi/Lorenzo repeat with Vinales in Barcelona sprint Bagnaia “scared” of 2009 Rossi/Lorenzo repeat with Vinales in Barcelona sprint
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem
Latest news
Hamlin announces multi-year contract extension with JGR
Hamlin announces multi-year contract extension with JGR Hamlin announces multi-year contract extension with JGR
Bastianini out of next three MotoGP rounds following Catalan GP crash
Bastianini out of next three MotoGP rounds following Catalan GP crash Bastianini out of next three MotoGP rounds following Catalan GP crash
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.